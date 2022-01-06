OCC dominates in conference opener

The Orange Coast College women’s basketball team dominated 80-54 in its Orange Empire Conference opener against Santa Ana College on Wednesday.
OCC entered the game with a 10-5 record, losing its last game on Dec. 21. Meanwhile, Santa Ana entered the game with a 7-8 record, losing its last two in a row.
In the first five minutes of the first quarter, the Pirates started the game trailing 9-6. However, in the last five minutes of the quarter, the Pirates went on a 12-5 run, leading the Dons 18-14.
The second quarter was just pure domination on both ends of the floor for the Pirates. OCC outscored the Dons 21-6.
At halftime, the Pirates led the game 39-20.
In the third quarter, the Pirates started the first five minutes of the quarter scoring eight points and giving up four points to the Dons. The quarter ended with the Pirates scoring 18 points and giving up 13 points in the quarter.
The fourth quarter is where the Dons would make the most points all game as they scored 21. The Pirates scored 23 points that quarter.
Throughout the whole game, offensively the Pirates were firing from everywhere. Freshman guard Karina Cabrera finished the game with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Sophomore guard Alexis Legan finished the game with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Defensively, the Pirates were locked in. Cabrera ended the game with seven steals. The rest of the team also had seven steals with one block. The Dons just could not find ways to score as freshman guard Sophia Escalante was the only Don that ended the game with double digits in points, scoring 18.
“The mindset was just to get the win and be 1-0 in the conference,” Legan said. “We’ll just keep on winning and be good teammates.”
The Pirates look to keep this momentum going at their next game on Jan. 12 against Fullerton College on the road at 6 p.m.
