The Orange Coast College softball team opened up the season with a tough start, losing to Fullerton College on April 14 and 16, Santiago College on April 21 and 23, but bounced back against Golden West College on April 28 and 30.
“We had 16 runners on base but didn’t clutch them,” OCC softball Head Coach Jodie Legaspi-Kiaha said of the first doubleheader. They lost those games on April 14 by scores of 8-1 and 3-2.
On April 16, the softball team lost two close games to Fullerton, 9-7 and 10-7. For the first, The Pirates were down 8-1 in the fifth inning, but came back 8-6 in the sixth inning after Caitlin Bradley-Tse scored. They earned one more run in the seventh but lost steam. In the second game, by the second inning the Pirates were down again 6-1, but came back by the fourth inning 7-6 after Mahealani Perkins scored. After that, the momentum ended for the Pirates, losing 10-7.
On April 21, the Pirates played against Santiago College and lost 9-6 in the first game, but won 8-4 in the second game, staying in the lead all innings with the game ending early in the sixth inning due to the darkness. A key player was Makyla Leyvas, scoring the most runs for the Pirates.
On April 23, the Pirates lost both games against Santiago. They were never led in the first game, losing 6-4, and although they were tied 4-4 in the fifth inning of the second game, they lost 7-5.
The next week, things looked better for the Pirates, crushing Golden West College all week with scores 9-4 and 7-1 on April 28, and 8-1 and 14-1 on April 30. Key players from the Pirates that week were Ashley Diaz, Korynna Anderson, and Alia Marquez, scoring the most runs.
This year, the Pirates’ softball team has a weekly doubleheader format, according to Legaspi-Kiaha.
“We are playing a condensed season this year,” she said.
Despite the tough start, Legaspi-Kiaha expressed a sense of pride when she spoke about the Pirates’ softball team.
“Our team has tripled since last year. They’ve met every challenge that’s been against them and I'm very proud of them. We’ve been religiously meeting on Zoom since July 2020,” Legaspi-Kiaha said. “The future looks bright for our softball program this upcoming year. We have a lot of potential. We have 20 freshmen.”
The Pirates will battle Mt. San Antonio College on Tuesday at 6pm.
