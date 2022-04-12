Pirates send Rustlers home early again

Orange Coast College’s softball team ended the game early by mercy rule against rival Golden West College for the second time this season on Monday.
OCC defeated GWC in six innings with a final score of 12-4.
The Rustlers struck first when sophomore designated player Lali Rios hit an RBI single to right field to get an early 1-0 in the top of the first inning.
The Pirates responded and did not look back as they scored seven runs in the first three innings.
OCC freshman outfielder Nadia Perez scored the first run for the Pirates as she hit an RBI double to center field to tie the game at one in the bottom of the first inning.
The Pirates gained the lead in the bottom of the second inning as freshman outfielder Emilie Lapena hit an RBI single to right field to make the score 2-1.
RF Emilie Lapena hits an RBI single to Right Field to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/ShH9CFIhuc— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 11, 2022
Another two runs were scored later on in the second inning by freshman outfielder Nadia Perez’s two-RBI single to center field to extend the lead to 4-1.
CF Nadia Perez hits a two-RBI single to center to extend the lead to 4-1 for the Pirates in the second inning. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/22QsMLb50e— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 11, 2022
The Rustlers tried to comeback as they started the third inning with back-to-back walks by freshman outfielders Jazmine Rodriguez and Natalie Rodriguez. Freshman infielder Cienna Parker-Islas brought them into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt.
GWC’s Rios sent Jazmine Rodriguez home to score on a sacrifice fly to right field to make the score 4-2.
The Pirates stopped the Rustlers from bringing in Natalie Rodriguez on third base to score with a popout to freshman infielder Gianna Gozo, ending the top of the third inning.
The Pirates extended their lead to 7-2 with a three-run home run by freshman pitcher Lindsey Manhart in the bottom of the third inning.
Pitcher Lindsey Manhart hits a three-run home run to Left Field to extend OCC's lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the third inning. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/yatEUooawN— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 11, 2022
“It was just a nice hit right down the middle,” Manhart said. “So I just took my chance on going for it and it was over, so it was really nice.”
The Rustlers’ bats woke up in the top of the sixth inning as Parker-Islas singled, leading to a two-run home run by Rios to cut the lead to 7-4.
GWC ended its offense on Monday with three straight groundouts.
The last time the Pirates and the Rustlers faced each other at Golden West on March 23, Coast scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning. OCC defeated GWC in five innings by mercy rule with a final score of 9-0.
The moment repeated itself as Orange Coast scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and ended the game by mercy rule.
“They’ve had that hunger to just keep scoring runs,” OCC’s interim head coach Missy Poti said. “It is really hard to keep that mentality throughout the whole game, especially knowing that they are winning.”
Sophomore outfielder Hailey Pichardo had the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth inning and she cleared the bases on a two-RBI single to give the Pirates a 10-4 lead. The error by freshman catcher GWC’s Sevin Birdwell, not being able to hold on to the ball and let it get past her, gave OCC’s Pichardo the opportunity to score the third run of the inning.
3B Hailey Pichardo clears the bases on the two-RBI single to Left Field to give the Pirates a 10-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/4rInRNd7Zc— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 12, 2022
Freshman infielder Taylor Andolsek sent OCC’s softball team home happy as she ended the game by mercy rule with a two-run bomb to left-center field. The Pirates defeated the Rustlers 12-4 in six innings.
OCC's SS Taylor Andolsek ends the game on a two-run home run to Left-Center Field in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Golden West College by mercy rule with a final score of 12-4. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/jTf2SPVGdM— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 12, 2022
The Pirates had a total of 14 hits.
“I think they just kept the momentum going from Friday’s game to today,” Poti said. “I am just super proud that they came out hitting and made the defensive plays.”
With their second straight win, the Pirates improved their total record to 16-16 and 8-9 in the Orange Empire Conference.
OCC looks to keep the winning streak going as they head on the road to face Santiago Canyon College on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
