At Irvine Valley College’s sand courts, the Orange Coast College Pirates were defeated handily by the University of Nebraska 5-0 on Friday.
After beginning their conference schedule with two shutout wins over Riverside College and Saddleback College, the Pirates took a brief break in conference play to take on a four-year university for the only time this season on Friday.
After playing several nationally ranked teams in the Heineken Queen's Cup in Hawaii from March 10-12, Nebraska finished its season with a six-game trip in California against five junior colleges and Hope International University, winning all six contests. The Cornhuskers finished their regular season with a 15-5 record and their highest winning percentage in program history.
“I thought this was a great learning experience for us,” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said.
Freshman Theresia Amtmann and sophomore Izzy Duchaine played the two closest sets against the Cornhuskers in the contest, losing 21-15 and 21-17.
The Pirates fell to 8-2 on the season following the loss, tied for first place in the Orange Empire Conference Western Division with Santa Ana College. Their next contest will be hosted at Cypress College against Santa Ana on March 24 at 10 a.m, with the winner moving into sole possession of the conference’s top spot.
