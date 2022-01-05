Pirates’ Spotlight: Men’s Basketball Coach Steven Spencer

Steven Spencer, an Orange Coast College kinesiology professor and the men’s basketball head coach, receives a lot of love from his students and basketball players for how good of a person he has been to them over the years.
For the last two decades, Spencer has been teaching thousands of students in many types of kinesiology classes, including basketball, tennis, swimming, cardio and weight-lifting, along with leading the men’s basketball team.
“I love what I do,” Spencer said. “My purpose on the planet is to try and pay forward with some people, starting with my parents, then some teachers and coaches I have had throughout my life that helped me through the whole process.”
Growing up, he was the type of person that always wanted to play outside and play all types of sports.
“Back in the day, I was fortunate to grow up that you just play,” Spencer said. “There is no reason to be inside so every day we asked ourselves ‘What can we compete in next?’ Like jumping in bikes, running, play hide-and-seek, tag, football in the street, wiffle ball, baseball, tennis or basketball. So we let the game be the teacher, always enjoy it, and just being in a competitive environment and be a great teammate.”
His students motivate him to teach them how to play many types of sports that make him the kinesiology professor and coach that he is today.
“The P.E. classes, my teams, my students motivate me every day and teach me more than anything I have given them,” Spencer said. “Whether it's getting a workout with them, seeing what they do, trying to find different ways to help them get better, which makes me a better teacher.”
Jydon "Boogie" Hall, a player for the men’s OCC basketball team, explained how much Spencer means to him as his coach.
“He is one of the best coaches I have ever had,” Hall said. “He pushes me past my limits. It is not just where we can be acknowledged in maximizing how good we can go on and off the court. He is ready for every aspect in life.”
Spencer is in his 21st year at Orange Coast College and will lead the Pirates as they take on Riverside Community College on Wednesday in Costa Mesa at 5 p.m.
