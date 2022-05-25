Shields and Sola: Together at the peak of OCC beach volleyball

Long before they became the single most successful pair in Orange Coast College beach volleyball history, freshmen Alanna Shields and Sophia Sola first met at Club H Volleyball in Huntington Beach over 10 years ago.
It was there that a 10-year-old Sola made a unique first impression on 11-year-old Shields, to say the least.
“I remember the first day of our club practice, I walked up to Alanna and was like, ‘you look like the girl from [the Disney movie] ‘Bolt,’” Sola said. “I just remember looking at [her] and saying that, then we just became friends after I said some weird thing.”
Shields, maybe without a Disney character look-alike to compare Sola to, remembers adoring her new friend’s volleyball skills from an early age.
“[Sophie] had a very strong presence on the court,” Shields said. “I just remember being drawn to her in that way because I wanted to become good at volleyball. We also just clicked right off the bat personality wise — both goofy.”
The two instantly became best friends, hanging out every single day as kids. Their relationship even thrived through the stipulations of high school, where Shields (Class of 2019) and Sola (Class of 2020) played together at Huntington Beach High.
Immediately after graduating, Shields went on to Long Beach City College to play indoor volleyball. Sola did not make a commitment right out of HBHS.
In 24 matches played across the 2019-2020 season, Shields was fourth on the team in points and tied for third in service aces with 20. Shields then left the Vikings after that season, citing an unsatisfactory time at LBCC.
“I just didn’t have a good experience,” Shields said. “I left and then came to OCC because I heard good things about the beach volleyball program, and I wanted to be somewhere I could transfer from.”
Shields made an immediate impact with the Pirates, going 7-1 in an abbreviated 2021 beach volleyball season — her only loss coming in the Orange Empire Conference Pairs Tournament Final to teammates Summer Hanks/Thea Snider.
Following the 2021 season, Shields campaigned to recruit her old friend. It was a weeks-long process, but after some convincing Sola agreed to work with the team in the offseason.
“I was supposed to just do the off-season with her and the team,” Sola said. “Then [OCC head coach] Chuck [Cutenese] asked if I could play on the team, and I was like, ‘okay, fine. I’ll play.’”
Sola’s main focus was on school, but she was able to fit in beach volleyball full-time when she changed majors at OCC. Even with an opened up schedule, Sola still had her terms and conditions for a return to competition.
“[Alanna and I] are playing together or I'm not gonna play on the team. That was the deal,” Sola said. “I didn't necessarily find that there’d be a point [otherwise] because the reason I'm playing was because of my best friend.”
The two soulmates were granted their wish, and made their regular season debut as Coast’s No. 1 pair. Shields/Sola went 6-1 as OCC’s premier duo, with their only loss coming at the hands of Irvine Valley College freshmen pair Jaclyn Sanchez/Emily Guenter after a 16-14 third set.
Midway through conference play, Shields/Sola were moved to twos, where they had a combined score of 215-96 against opponents in five straight-set victories to end the regular season.
The latter-half stretch of regular season games also featured what might have been the most entertaining match of the year from Shields/Sola. At the April 8 contest against Cypress College, the OCC twos squared up against Chargers freshmen Rachel Burney and Tainea Allen in a conference bout.
The first set was a marathon, and on one of the hottest days the Pirates had to play through, Shields/Sola rallied for a 26-24 win in set one. It was the longest set any OCC pair had to endure in 2022.
Even with a banged-up shoulder that day, Sola delivered a few key digs on defense to salvage a victory against the Chargers. OCC and Cypress played a tight second set, but Coast pulled away for a 21-18 win at Newland Courts.
By season’s end, Shields and Sola went 23-5 across regular season, postseason and tournament play, a single-season and all-time record for an OCC pair.
There was little debate in what the duo thought was the high-point in the year, given that the Huntington Beach natives took home the CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoffs Pairs Championship.
All year long, Shields and Sola noted the unique advantage they shared having played together for 10-plus years, and it truly materialized in tournament play last season.
“I feel like we can read each other’s minds sometimes,” Sola said after qualifying for regionals on April 27. “But since we’re so close, we are able to start joking around which totally helps us play better.”
Shields/Sola laughed all the way to the bank — defeating five different pairs, including their freshmen teammates Brisa Zapata-Reaves/Rachel Blair and eventual state champions from Santa Barbara City College, freshmen Emma Crabbe/Kelissa Lemoine. With a win against El Camino College freshmen pair Lauren McCarthy/Fayth Rascon in the tournament semifinals and a forfeit win against IVC’s freshmen Barett Nolan/Jolie Rasmussen in the finals, Shields/Sola became the first OCC pair to ever headline a regional pairs tournament.
“I was really proud of Sophie for pulling through that whole tournament,” Shields said. “We were both super tired, and they were serving her relentlessly. That was pretty awesome. It was probably the best I’ve seen her play in our relationship together, ever.”
Eventually, exhaustion caught up to Shields, Sola and the rest of the Pirates in the final weekend of the season. OCC was eliminated from the team state tournament by Feather River College in a 3-2 overall loss on May 12.
Just five days after playing through four intense matches at pairs regionals, Shields/Sola suffered a three-set defeat to FRC freshman Carissa Chainey and sophomore Taylor O’Reilly in the No. 2 pairing. That same team knocked out the Pirates duo in the state pairs championship on May 13.
Even with the end-of-season collapse, the 2022 Pirates became the first OCC beach volleyball program to have an undefeated regular season, first to win the Orange Empire Conference and first to make a state championship appearance.
“The only regret I have would have been studying Feather River a little bit more than we did,” Shields said. “I think we went in a little bit cocky as an entire team, talking about ‘when we make it to the finals and play IVC…’ but what we really needed to do was focus on Feather River.”
Following their victory in pool play, the Golden Eagles were cut short by IVC in the state title game. It was the Lasers’ first championship since the inaugural CCCAA-endorsed beach volleyball season in 2015. OCC finished third in the state by default.
“Overall, it was a really fun season,” Sola said. “It was just fun playing together for one last time — if this is the last time.”
Sola is planning on “going back into retirement,” while Shields will move onto CSU Bakersfield on an athletic scholarship, where she will play Division I beach volleyball in the Big West Conference.
No matter where life takes them, Sola is assured that she and Shields will still bond over beach volleyball, even if it is in a more casual setting.
“We’re going to be playing around this whole summer,” Sola said. “That’s always been the thing, we click together and we play all the time with our friends down at the pier.”
“We’ll probably be playing together for the rest of our lives,” Shields said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.