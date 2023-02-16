OCC adds to postseason resume with win over Santa Ana

The Orange Coast College men’s basketball team continued its three-game winning streak against Santa Ana 93-83 Tuesday night, to make it a four-way tie for second place in the Orange Empire Conference.
With one game remaining in the regular season, OCC beat Santa Ana, improving to 9-6 in the conference. The Pirates are tied with Saddleback College, Santiago Canyon College, and Cypress College for second place in the OEC standings. The Pirates' final game will be against Santiago Canyon at home Thursday.
Santa Ana’s defense early in the first half were ineffective against sophomore guards Boogie Hall and Logen Howard, who led OCC’s offense, both in scoring 9 points and 4 assists in the first half.
“I think I let the game come to me,” Hall said. “When the shots came I just feel like I made them at the right time.”
The Pirates finished the first half with a 17-point edge over Santa Ana at 53-36 thanks to a hot start from distance, shooting 9-for-19 on three-pointers compared to Santa Ana’s 2-for-3 shooting from deep.
“We just got to move the ball, find gaps,” Associate Head Coach Jamaal Lee said. “They are going to press you They are going to fly around.”
With a potential comeback from Santa Ana inside four minutes bringing its deficit to just 3 points, the heroics of Hall came with 2 three-pointers in 38 seconds in response, widening the Coast lead on the way to a 93-83 Pirates victory.
The Pirates will be facing Santiago Canyon in the final game in a playoff-seeding decider at home Thursday at 7 p.m.
