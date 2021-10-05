A full slate of fall sports was highlighted by nerve-racking games in football and volleyball this week.
Several programs have also collected important conference wins in recent weeks, something that will improve playoff chances later in the season.
Football
According to OCC Athletics, Saturday’s win against Moorpark College was the lowest-scoring victory in the Pirates’ 73-year history as a football program.
In one of the rarest outcomes possible in the sport, the Pirates outlasted their opponent the road to come away with a 3-0 victory.
Two interceptions from the OCC secondary kept the game scoreless, until kicker Zach Grisotti nailed a 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to score the only points of the game.
OCC returns to Lebard Stadium on Saturday to face Grossmont College at 6 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
OCC’s 10-game win streak was snapped on Sept. 29, when the Pirates lost a heartbreaker to Irvine Valley College in five sets on the road.
IVC opposite hitter Jayli Nealy had a monster game, executing 25 kills and 29 points total against OCC.
The Pirates were able to rebound against Riverside College on Oct. 1, defeating the Tigers in just three sets.
Outside hitter/middle blocker Summer Hanks was team leader with 21 kills in the match, and setter Ellie Winter provided an impressive 39 assists for OCC.
The Pirates, now 11-1 (4-1), will play at Golden West College on Friday at 6 p.m. for their sixth conference game of the season.
Women’s Soccer
OCC fell to Santiago Canyon College on the road, with a final score of 3-0 on Sept. 28.
Three different Hawks scored a goal throughout the match, and the Pirates were shut out in their conference opener.
OCC’s conference matchup scheduled Friday against Saddleback College was postponed.
The Pirates will travel up the 57 freeway to Fullerton College on Tuesday, and play the Hornets at 3 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Extensive coverage of the Pirates’ 1-1 draw with Santiago Canyon can be found here.
On Oct. 1, OCC played a rescheduled game against Long Beach City College from September, and lost 3-1 at home.
Midfielder Ariel Gracida scored the Pirates’ lone goal (8’) of the match, and forward Danny Vargas assisted.
Men’s soccer (4-2-2) will resume action at home against Conference rival Fullerton College on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo
The Pirates routed conference rival Riverside College 14-6 at OCC on Wednesday.
Three goals each from attackers Louis Grandi and Relja Mitic fueled the offense, and 14 total saves from the Pirates’ duo of goalies kept the lead at a distance.
In the Cerritos College Tournament, OCC edged out the host college 13-11 on Oct. 1, after late-game heroics from attacker Dane Howell.
Howell scored both of his goals in the fourth quarter, giving the Pirates much needed insurance late in the game.
Men’s water polo will travel up to Los Angeles County to play Long Beach College on Friday at 8 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo
A full report on the Pirates’ 12-7 win over Riverside College on Sept. 29 can be read here.
On Oct. 1, the women’s water polo team crushed Citrus College 14-5 in the opening game of the 2021 Cerritos Mini-Tournament.
Attacker Destiny Hernadez led the team with three goals and three assists, while three other Pirates cashed in a pair of goals each as well.
On Friday, the Pirates will play Cypress at home at 3 p.m. in an important conference matchup.
