Orange Coast College track and field took home big wins Friday at the 2021 Orange Empire Conference Championship. Both the men’s and women’s teams dominated their opponents.
The OCC women's team scored 241 points, followed by Golden West College with 120 points, Saddleback College with 22 points, and Fullerton College with 12 points.
Seven Pirates on the women’s team took first place in their events. Freshman Emily Olson won the 1500-meter run with a time of 5:01.18, and the 5000-meter run with a time of 19:43.95. Sophomore Katherine Ngo took first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.40. Freshman Tiffany Ginger won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.68. Freshman Nicolette Gruber won the high jump with a height of 1.61m. Sophomore Alison Young took first in the pole vault clearing 3.36m. Freshman Kailey Frye won both the long jump and the triple jump with distances of 5.3m and 10.94m, respectively. Freshman Jacqueline Ryder topped the javelin with a 27.40m throw.
The women’s team also won both the 4x100 and the 4x400 relay races.
Meanwhile, the OCC men’s team scored 337 points, followed by GWC with 97 points, SC with 87 points and FC with 5 points.
Nine Pirates on the men’s side topped their events. Freshman Cole Ridenour won the 10,000-meter run with a time of 34:14.00. Freshman Erik Galindo came first in both the 1500-meter run and the 5000-meter run with times of 4:12.20 and 16:12.93 respectively. Freshman Dylan Plantinga won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.21. Freshman Connor West topped the 400 meter-hurdles with a time of 1:00.48. Freshman Tommy Cook placed first in the pole vault with a height of 4.32m. Freshman James Mazzeo won the long jump with a distance of 6.66m. Sophomore Devin Greene claimed first in the triple jump with a distance of 13.39m. Freshman Asah Harris placed first in the discus throw with a distance of 38.23m. Freshman Joshua Mejorado won both the hammer and javelin throws with a hammer of 39.10m and a javelin of 51.48m.
The men’s team also took first-place in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
