McIntyre emerges as leader for state-ranked Pirates

Orange Coast College point guard Meghan McIntyre has been playing basketball since she was in first grade. Her passion for the sport began to grow while watching her older brother Josh play in her youth.
“My brother had played it so I enjoyed watching him,” McIntyre said. “That really sparked my love for basketball.”
The Pirates have started off this season undefeated with a 10-game winning streak. In a road victory over Mt. San Antonio College on Nov. 16, McIntyre recorded a season-high 30 points on 13-17 shooting from the field.
According to the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Dec. 5 poll, the Pirates are ranked No. 2 in Southern California and No. 4 in the state.
During her senior year in 2020-2021 at St. Anthony High School in Long Beach, she averaged 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game her senior year.
McIntyre was also ranked as the 28th-best shooting guard in California by Prep Girls Hoops on the girls club team Cal Sparks in 2021.
She started her college ball at OCC rival Golden West College in 2021. She then transferred to OCC in late fall 2021.
“Golden West was simply just not the right fit for me,” McIyntre said. “I needed a place where I could be challenged daily and in an environment of people that had similar goals as me.”
As a student athlete, McIntyre shared her perspective on how transferring from Golden West to OCC impacted her performance
“Something that's different from the two is Orange Coast College is a super competitive environment everyday,” McIyntre said. “I feel like I am being constantly pushed. That's what I’ve always craved as a player”.
Through Dec. 12, McInytre has averaged 28.9 points per game and her field goal percentage overall is 57%. She has been honored 11 times this year as a “Hustle Player of the Week” as a result of practicing hard and her on-court performance. OCC head coach Sammy Doucette announces the winner of the award every Friday.
Sophomore forward Savannah Seiler believes McIntyre makes a significant impact on the team as a player, but also as a person.
“Meghan is an amazing person on and off the court in so many ways that I admire. Off the court, she has the biggest smile and is always in a positive mood, laughing it up,” Seiler said. “Meghan is the sweetest dependable person I know, making it easy to look up to her.”
Doucette voiced how Meghan is a leader on and off the court for the Pirates and demonstrates what it takes to be a student-athlete in college.
“She leads by example. She’s a good kid, gets her schoolwork done and truly wants what is best for the team,” Doucette said. “Her outstanding stats are just a byproduct of her desire to do what’s best for the team to win.”
McIntyre does not have a chosen college for her future, but she intends to keep playing basketball after OCC and get her degree in communications.
The Pirates will look to keep their undefeated season alive at home against No. 10 Long Beach City College on Tuesday at 4:30 pm.
Sports Editor Timothy Hessen contributed to this story.
