The scoreboard highlighted 14 runs and 14 hits at the end of the game, in an afternoon solely dedicated to number 14, Orange Coast College baseball legend John Altobelli.
The Pirates hosted Irvine Valley College in the concluding game of their Orange Empire Conference-opening baseball series on Saturday, but it was also the college-endorsed dedication for John Altobelli Park.
“It’s what Alto talked about for seven years,” OCC head coach Nate Johnson said. “He would talk about how many times 22 would pop up with Jordan Watanabe. And with this number, I knew as soon as it happened. Fourteen pops up all the time, and what better game for 14 to pop up?”
Both the Pirates and Lasers wore jerseys with the number 14 on Saturday, in OCC’s 14-4 winning effort.
Hundreds gathered to honor John Altobelli at his namesake baseball field, including OCC President Angelica Suarez, California Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens.
Altobelli died alongside his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, in the 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine people total, including NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.
The Pirates’ skipper left behind a legacy beyond his 705 wins, four CCCAA Championships and two CCCAA Coach of the Year Awards over 27 years of duty at OCC.
“I think this is an absolutely incredible story, and it was really highlighted by the long legacy that John had at Orange Coast College,” Suarez said. “It wasn’t just his [accolades]. It was the fact that he cared. He mentored his students and his athletes.”
On a day filled with raw emotion, sophomore Cameron Mahaffy received the nod as starting pitcher for the Pirates. The Newport Harbor High School alumni tossed a dominant seven innings, only allowing three runs on six hits.
“That’s the kind of stuff that we need our pitchers to start building off of,” Johnson said. “I talked with him [Friday] and I said ‘pitching is all about momentum, just like hitting, and it’s contagious.’”
The Lasers had a runner reach on an error by the first baseman to open the game, but OCC got out of the inning when catcher Connor Tallakson grounded to shortstop. The turn of the inning signified the only time in the three-game series that the Pirates kept IVC off of the scoreboard in the opening frame.
From that point, OCC took the lead and never looked back.
Mahaffy led off the bottom of the first with a hustle double down the left field line, and the next two batters followed up with back-to-back hit-by-pitches to load the bases.
With nowhere else to put the runners for IVC starter Sammy Murphy, OCC first baseman Isiah Morales drew an eight-pitch walk that brought home the first run of the game.
Sophomore shortstop Jordan Ku hit a line drive up the middle off the glove of the second baseman in the very next at bat. The ball deflected into shallow centerfield allowing for a runner to score and extend the lead in OCC’s favor, 2-0.
The first frame concluded with a loud double play induced by a sharp line drive to the shortstop.
A two run rally wasn’t all that the Pirates could ask for, but it was the first time in the series they went into the second inning with a lead.
Mahaffy issued a leadoff walk in the top of the second, but a phenomenal play in the outfield silenced any chance of a rally for the Lasers.
OCC center fielder Alex Talamante made a running catch against the fence on a deep fly ball to right center. With the runner anticipating the ball to drop, freshman catcher Adrian Reveles was well past second base and hung out to dry. The hurl from Talamante completely missed the cutoff man, but the trailer recovered the throw and got the out at first after the botched relay. Coast was able to get out of the inning with no damage done.
OCC created the most separation on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second with five runs total, fueled by five walks issued by Murphy in that frame alone.
With a painfully patient approach by the Pirates, IVC was forced to let some of the best hitters in the state get a pitch they liked in the strike zone. Sophomore outfielder Cary Arbolida, who is hitting .434 on the year, brought in two runs with a scorching ground-ball single into left field.
RF @ArbolidaCary extends the lead for the Pirates in the 2nd inning with a two-RBI single to left field. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/LhoatRD1E3— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) March 12, 2022
After just one and two-thirds innings, IVC’s Murphy was given the hook, and freshman Seth Bougher came in relief.
Facing a fresh arm, Ku was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. First baseman Jake Lappin knocked in two more runs with a line drive single to center field. The outfielder was forced to play the ball in front of him, allowing for the runners to advance.
1B Jake Lappin pushes the lead even further for the Pirates with a two-RBI single to center field to make the score 7-0. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/8ETmhBDzOv— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) March 12, 2022
The second inning ended on a flyout to center, but not before five runs crossed the plate, including three with two outs. It was a 7-0 game after just two innings.
“It’s a huge difference offensively when you get momentum like that,” Johnson said. “We put them out of the game pretty quick.”
Sophomore infielder Tyler Weaver hit a home run to left center in the third inning, just over the "380" sign to extend the Pirates’ lead to 9-0.
The next inning, Ku belted a two-run shot way over the fence in straight away left field. It was so high over the wall that the left fielder could only watch it fly.
OCC had at least two runs in each of the first four innings, and at the end of the fourth led 11-0.
IVC finally started to rally in the top of the fifth, getting two runners on base with one out. Mahaffy forced a lineout to center, but then an opposite-field fly ball hit by Haggerty fell inside the line for a double, earning the Lasers their first run of the game. That hit was followed by a two-run single by freshman infielder Shane Kary.
IVC scored three in the fifth, but Mahaffy put an end to the short-lived rally with his first strikeout of the game. The Pirates were blanked for the first time in the bottom half of the inning.
Coast added another run in the bottom of the sixth off a single from sophomore outfielder Logan Jackson, but at that point, it was just an insult to injury as the home team led 12-3 after six.
In the top of the seventh and two outs, Mahaffy walked two and hit a batter to load the bases. Freshman catcher George Enriquez took Maffey for a ride with a deep fly ball to center, but Jackson made the catch while backtracking towards the wall, ending the half inning.
The spectacular catch halted IVC’s rally, but also marked the end of Mahaffy’s dominant outing. After seven innings pitched and enough run support to last until the end of the season, the sophomore was in line for his first win of the year.
“It’s just getting the series dub, that’s all we wanted,” Mahaffy said. “And we got it done today – bats, pitching, defense were all immaculate today.”
The Pirates added another run in the seventh inning courtesy of an Isaiah Morales RBI single, marking their 14th run of the game. After eight innings, the hit column joined in on the storybook finish, also displaying 14 from the outfield scoreboard.
2B Isaiah Morales hit an RBI single to CF in the bottom of the seventh inning to make the score 14-3.@CoastReport pic.twitter.com/NfOkFAdo3z— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) March 12, 2022
Sunday was the fourth time that the Pirates scored 14 runs in a game this season, all of which have been in a winning effort.
OCC concluded their first conference series with a 2-1 record, and will host Saddleback College on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to begin another three-game OEC series.
“We needed to take the series,” Johnson said. “That’s what conference is all about – winning series, taking two or three from every team that we play no matter what."
