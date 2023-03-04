Coast clinches Elite Eight spot, squashes conference-rival IVC

In a year with the most wins in program history, the Orange Coast College women’s basketball team scored its biggest victory of the season with a 73-58 trouncing of conference-rival Irvine Valley College at home on Saturday, advancing from the 2023 CCCAA SoCal Regionals to the state finals tournament for the first time since 2003.
Entering the SoCal Regionals as the No. 1 seed, the Pirates defeated both LA Trade-Tech College and IVC in dominating fashion on their way to a state championship playoff berth.
“I’m just so stoked,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said. “I think that we were always capable of this and we’ve got a lot of rest ahead of us to get ready for whoever we play.”
A key factor heading into Saturday’s contest was the defensive matchup between IVC sophomore guard Kennedy Pucci, the Orange Empire Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and OCC-star point guard Meghan McIntyre, the OEC Co-Player of the Year. McIntyre and Pucci seemed set to duel for a third time this season after the OCC guard got the better of Pucci in their last two matchups, but the Lasers instead elected to begin the game with sophomore guard Kaila Truby on McIntyre.
“We expected them to change something up obviously because they lost the first two games,” McIntyre said. “We just had to trust ourselves and what we were running and it worked out for us.”
The electric Coast guard poked holes in IVC’s defensive game plan from the opening tip, driving and scoring on Truby during the Pirates’ first two offensive possessions. McIntyre would go on to score 11 of OCC’s 19 points in the period.
“We are so used to teams throwing a million different coverages at Meghan, so we were prepared for that,” Doucette said.
McIntyre would go on to finish Saturday’s contest with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists on 7-for-11 shooting.
The Pirates closed out the first period with a 19-11 lead in large part due to the hot start from McIntyre and Coast guard Annie Trinh, who added 8 points in the quarter. Defensively, OCC was able to limit IVC’s leading scorer Trasara Alexander to just 1-for-7 shooting in the quarter. The freshman guard averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Lasers’ this season, but could not figure out the Coast defense on Saturday, finishing the contest with 15 points on 6-for-22 shooting.
“She was the main focus for us, and we gameplanned for her all week,” McIntyre said. “We knew we needed to take her out of the game.”
To begin the second quarter, the Lasers’ vaunted defense that held teams to just 52.4 points per game this season kept the Pirates off the scoreboard entirely for four consecutive minutes. IVC built a 6-0 run off the back of the strong defensive start to the period, but Trinh erased the Lasers’ small burst of momentum with three-straight baskets and two three-point makes. The sophomore guard had one of her best scoring performances of the season in the biggest game of the year, scoring 27 points in the contest on 5-for-9 shooting from long distance.
“I think I just came in focused,” Trinh said of her performance. “I know it’s a big game but I wasn’t trying to do anything special. I just took the shots that were open and I happened to be hitting today.”
Despite Trinh’s 16-point first half, the Lasers managed to keep their deficit to only 37-30 at halftime due to a strong offensive performance in the second quarter, shooting 7-for-12 from the field as a team. However in the pivotal third period, the Pirates put the clamps on IVC’s offense, holding the Lasers to 5-for-19 shooting in a quarter that saw the Pirates build a 14-point lead.
“Defensively, we talked at halftime about not letting role players beat us off the dribble and sticking super close to [Emily] Freeman,” Doucette said.
The Lasers’ freshman shooting guard Freeman typically provides the majority of IVC’s shooting from behind the arc, shooting 36.2% from the three-point line this season. To get past the second round of the playoffs and face OCC, Freeman led the Lasers to a win over Mt. San Jacinto College with 21 points and seven three-point makes. However on Saturday, Doucette’s defense was able to limit Freeman’s looks from deep, holding her to just 6 points on 2-for-7 shooting from deep.
“We knew what happened in the game leading up to this and didn’t want that to happen to us in our gym,” Doucette said.
Buoyed by a phenomenal defensive quarter, the Pirates offense clicked in the third, starting a 25-4 run towards the end of the period to build an impressive 70-44 lead. OCC sophomore guard Karina Cabrera led the way in scoring throughout the run with 10 points.
“Karina can get most of her points in transition because she’s just such a knockdown shooter,” McIntyre said.
The Pirates out hustled the Lasers throughout the Elite Eight-clinching win, getting out in transition quickly due to the strong rebounding of sophomore forward Savannah Seiler. The Lasers came into Saturday’s matchup as the stronger rebounding team, but were outrebounded by OCC 45-35 in large part due to Seiler’s 16 boards, seven of them coming on the offensive glass.
“We usually don’t win the rebounding battle because we’re small as a team, but we had more grit and more effort than them tonight,” McIntyre said.
In the fourth quarter, OCC held onto their massive lead, taking the home victory 73-58 in the team’s third win over the Lasers this season. The Pirates will now advance to the state finals tournament in West Hills College Lemoore in pursuit of the program’s first state title since 2003.
“I’m super excited, but we planned to do this,” McIntyre said. “We’re just following the game plan.”
Follow Coast Report for continued coverage of OCC women’s basketball throughout this playoff run.
