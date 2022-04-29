OEC Pairs Tournament: Pirates thwarted by IVC, Cypress in quarterfinals

The Orange Coast College beach volleyball team was stopped in its tracks on the second day of the Orange Empire Conference Pairs Tournament on Friday.
The Pirates’ one’s representatives both lost heartbreaking three-set matches in the quarterfinals, after given late notice to the fact they had to kickoff the tournament’s second day.
“I felt like the Irvine Valley and Cypress teams were solid at the end,” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “They were good matches, back and forth, but both teams lost a little bit of focus and had some unforced errors at the end of the match.”
IVC No. 7 seed freshmen pair Jolie Rasmussen/Barret Nolan was named champion of the 2022 tournament, after winning a coin toss against No. 1 seed IVC freshmen teammates Emily Guenter/Jaclyn Sanchez. It was IVC head coach Tom Pestolesi's decision to opt out of the match because of the CCCAA Regional Playoffs next week.
No. 2 seed OCC freshmen Brisa Zapata-Reaves and Rachel Blair took on Rasmussen/Nolan, a duo responsible for the defeat of two other OCC teams in the tournament: No. 26 freshmen Emily Payne/Izzy Duchaine and No. 23 sophomore Lexy Mendoza/Paige Cutwright.
The former University of Hawaii indoor volleyball standout Rasmussen’s presence at the net was too much for the OCC pair in the first set, forcing Blair/Zapata-Reaves to fall behind with a 21-16 loss.
The Pirates flipped the script in the next set, rallying to win 21-16 against their Laser counterparts. Whereas Rasmussen handled most of her team’s touches at the net, OCC was able to keep the opponent on their toes with overs on one and two. That play style was made possible by Blair and Zapata-Reaves’ build, being both lengthy and agile.
With a semifinals appearance on the line, the OEC rivals brought their all. The OCC pair took its momentum into the final set, but Rasmussen/Nolan closed the gap in the home stretch. After Coast failed to return the ball down 15-14, the IVC team knocked its third OCC pair out of the tournament, and advanced to play the winner of No. 3 seed Cypress freshmen Tainea Allen/Jordon Wilson and No. 6 seed OCC pair freshmen Alanna Shields/Sophia Sola.
At that point in the conference tournament, nothing came easy for either team.
OCC started their other quarterfinals game strong with a 21-19 win in set one, pummeling the Chargers with swings from both Shields and Sola. The Chargers served Sola for most of the match, challenging her to hit overs throughout. Coast was able to improvise early, but a major defensive switch from Cypress changed the landscape of the game.
The Chargers’ 6-foot-1-inch Wilson was brought up front to block on most sequences, and began to negate any swings from Shields or Sola. The OCC duo still stayed ahead for most of the second set, but they really had to calculate their attacks at the net — then one call shifted the dynamic of the contest.
When Coast was leading 17-16, Sola batted a ball that seemed to tag the baseline on the Cypress side, but after review, the official called the ball out, point Chargers. No. 6 OCC still had an opportunity to close out the second set, but lost the marathon matchup 25-23.
Allen/Wilson used the momentum from their comeback win to take the rubber match 15-13.
“I think that a lot of the teams were really studying us hard, our one’s and two’s pairs,” Shields said. “Everyone wanted to beat OCC in this big tournament, and they came out very prepared.”
After the only two OCC pairs remaining in the conference tournament were eliminated, all attention was brought to the consolation bracket, where teams could still earn a regional playoffs bid.
Blair/Zapata-Reaves and Shields/Sola already qualified through their play in the winner’s bracket, but one other pair needed to earn seeding with a win. Unfortunately for Cutenese, it had to be either Cutwright/Mendoza or No. 15 seed OCC freshmen Sara Enright/Summer Hanks, who faced each other in the first round.
“It does suck because at the end of the game, you already know one of you guys is going to be out,” Mendoza said. “We just had to treat it as we’re just trying to advance.”
The 23-seed Cutwright/Mendoza shocked Enright/Hanks with a 21-13 win in set one. The Pirates’ three’s targeted Mendoza, but her and Cutwright found sand on their overs to earn an important lead.
The duo of Enright/Hanks, who just lost their first match of the season on Wednesday to the OCC one’s, fought with everything they had to tie the match up 1-1. The 15-seed used overs on one and two, touch hits and more to win the second set 25-23.
In a do-or-die third set, the Pirates pairs needed extra play to decide a winner. The match was as close as it gets, but Mendoza was able to exploit a weakness on the short side of the court, dropping the ball right in front of Enright for the win, 17-15.
“We have never really gotten down on each other on any point,” Mendoza said about her teammate, Cutwright. “We're so positive throughout every single point, no matter what, and we're really supportive of each other. I think that's what benefits us, ultimately.”
When the dust settled, OCC did not have a team go further than the quarterfinals of the conference tournament, but fought to have three pairs qualify for regionals after sacrificing another three of its own teams.
Coast will host Ventura and Santa Barbara City College at Newland Courts in Huntington Beach Tuesday at 10 a.m for the first round of the CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoffs for team competition.
Cutenese said that Blair/Zapata-Reaves will be playing in one’s, while Shields/Sola will work in two’s. Enright/Hanks and Cutwright/Mendoza got the nod for three’s and four’s, respectively. OCC’s fives are still undecided.
The Pirates staff has a decision between freshmen Emily Payne/Izzy Duchaine, or sophomore Rachel Street and freshman Jadyn Pope for the last pair.
“They both were 9-0 on the season,” Cutenese said. “That's gonna be the toughest decision, what team is going to be the five’s for the regionals.”
