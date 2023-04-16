OCC wins 75th anniversary game, extends winning streak to 9

The Orange Coast College baseball team kept its winning streak alive with a commanding 16-7 victory over Irvine Valley College at home on Saturday, cinching a three-game sweep against a conference opponent.
OCC also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the baseball program at Saturday's game, one of many events that has taken place this year to commemorate the college’s long history. For the special occasion players and coaches wore gear with a 75th anniversary graphic on the sleeve, and commemorative foam fingers shaped like a pirate’s hook were given away to spectators.
“There's definitely a rich history of baseball here with all the state championships we’ve won, and how successful we’ve been in this conference,” OCC baseball head coach Nate Johnson said. “For me it's a huge honor. It’s a dream job.”
The Lasers scored first in the top of the second inning on a sacrifice fly by sophomore outfielder Drew Porter that brought sophomore infielder Nick Madole home from third base to give them their only lead of the game.
In the next half inning the Pirates matched IVC’s run, and then racked up two more to make the score 3-1 through two innings.
OCC’s first run came off an RBI single to right field by freshman infielder Ethan Brand with sophomore outfielder Zach Dickason scoring from third base. The Pirates produced another run when sophomore catcher Zach Crandall hit a single to center, giving freshman infielder Zach Leite the green light to head home.
Coast scored their last run of the second inning on a two-out RBI single to right field off the bat of sophomore infielder Alec Gomez, his first of three RBI’s on the day.
“Anytime we can get a lead early, especially when they score first, is big,” Johnson said. “I always talk about winning the inning, so if they score one run we need to score two runs. “
The Pirates tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth to give them a three-run lead, but the Lasers quickly erased the deficit, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth to keep the game neck-and-neck.
Unfazed by the surge of offense from IVC, Coast quickly countered with four runs in the next half inning to take back control of the game, claiming an 8-4 lead through five innings.
Crandall helped put up the first two runs of the inning with a single to left center that brought Leite and freshman infielder Koby Williams home to score. The other two runs came off a double hit down the right field line by freshman outfielder Sebastian Moore.
“Every time they scored we scored right after them which took away all the momentum they had,” Johnson said.
The Pirates blew the game wide open in the sixth inning, scoring six runs on four hits to claim a double digit lead. The highlight of the inning was a two-run homer to left field by Williams that brought freshman infielder Owen Wessel home from second base.
“They were swinging at the right pitches. That much I know. We’ve talked a lot about approach lately, especially with some of our hitters in the middle of the order,” Johnson said. “The mistakes that they were making, we were hitting.”
The Lasers went down fighting, scoring a pair of runs in the seventh inning and one final run in the top of the ninth, but their late-game push wasn’t enough to match OCC’s high-octane offense.
The baseball team will play its next game on the road against Golden West College on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
