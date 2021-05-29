The Orange Coast College men’s indoor volleyball team continued its impressive run in the Orange Empire Conference in a pandemic-impacted season. Since 2017, the Pirates are 32-1 against OEC competition.
The men’s indoor volleyball team had a strong 9-1 season, beating all schools in the Orange Empire Conference twice except for Irvine Valley College, which it only beat once.
Key players this season for the men were Carter Depue, Troy Culp and Calvin Sanborn.
All three had the highest points scored, with Depue at 100, Culp at 81, and Sanborn at 145.
In addition, the men’s volleyball team will be sending seven players to D1 schools.
Eric Beebe and Sanborn will commit to Long Beach State University next year. Culp is headed to Grand Canyon University and Cole Tran will move on to UC Irvine.
Several other Pirates have announced their intentions for 2022. Aryton Garcia will commit to UCLA, Geste Bianchi will move to UC Santa Barbara, and DiAeris McRaven will set off to Long Beach State University.
As for the OCC’s women’s indoor volleyball team, there was no season.
