OCC softball loses pitchers’ battle to Santa Ana

Pitchers put up a good fight on Wednesday, but ended with Orange Coast College's softball team losing to Santa Ana College in a close game 3-2.
OCC freshman Ashley Hester pitched a seven-inning complete game, striking out three batters.
“[I] couldn’t be more proud of her,” Poti said. “She had a home run hit off of her, but she came back and shut them out the rest of the game.”
The Pirates were taking on the Dons’ only starting pitcher, sophomore Emily Rosas. She entered the game with an ERA of 2.50 and a 14-2 record with the Dons.
Santa Ana’s freshman designated player Sarah Casey hit a two-run home run in the first inning.
Hester and OCC, however, continued to battle both offensively and defensively despite them giving up a two-run bomb to the Dons.
“I definitely think our squad is going to fight until the end,” OCC interim head coach Missy Poti said. “I think we are a team that is going to keep going after it, every pitch and every inning.”
With the Pirates trailing, the Dons made three errors in the third inning, two of them caused the Pirates to score two runs.
OCC freshman infielder Julia Douglass bunted and reached on an error by Rosas, then advanced to second base.
Freshman outfielder Emilie Lapena hit a single to center field which caused Douglass to advance to third base.
Lapena then tried to go for second base, then the Dons had Lapena in a pickle, distracting them long enough for Douglass to run home and score the first run for the Pirates.
Lapena stole second base and reached third base on an error by sophomore catcher Iyari Ramirez. The ball passed SAC’s freshman third baseman Alexis Vargas, giving Lapena enough room to go home and tie the game at two.
OCC was able to get six runners on base: two from singles, two from walks and two from errors. They left four on base.
Santa Ana got its game-winning run in the fifth inning after a wild pitch was thrown in the dirt by OCC’s Hester, giving sophomore Airilin Ramirez enough time to score and give the Dons the lead for good 3-2.
The Pirates look to bounce back as they head on the road to face Riverside City College on Friday at 2 p.m.
