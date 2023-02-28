Women’s Crew hosts alumni race to celebrate 30th anniversary

Community and teamwork are core values for Orange Coast College women’s crew. These values originated when four women decided that they wanted to create a women’s rowing team. A community grew based around each individual's love for rowing.
Women’s crew celebrated its 30th anniversary with an alumni event at the OCC Waterfront Campus on Feb 19. The team began in 1993 with four members coached by Linda Muller. She coached the team from its beginning until she retired in 2005.
All sports come with challenges. Women’s crew has trouble with recruitment. Women might not think that the sport is for them or are unaware that it exists.
Having money through sponsorships is essential. “This is not an inexpensive sport,” Muller said. “You have to do a lot of fundraising and a lot of recruiting.”
The founding member was Heidi Schetter Nelson, a second-year student at the time who had been on the men’s team for her first year. She is the only woman to have ever rowed on the men’s team at OCC. Kristie Jones was a coxswain her first year for the men's team before joining the women's team so they had enough members. Alexis Cable-Rubin had rowed for Long Beach Junior Crew prior to rowing for OCC. Rebecca Waer came from San Diego Junior Crew. They joined the team in fall 1992 as freshmen. Their first race as a team was in Sacramento in spring 1993.
“We just wanted to row,” Waer said. “We worked out with all the men. We ran stadiums with them.”
Head coach Laura Behr is in her eighteenth year of coaching the team. She was originally a cardiac nurse before a friend suggested that she should be a rowing coach. Before coming to OCC, she coached the women's novice team at University of San Diego.
“It's a mentorship – helping the girls have a good experience so they can go to the next level and get scholarships,” Behr said. “Helping them grow as people so they are ready for a four year.”
Kendall Colbert, a second-year liberal arts major, had a brother and a cousin row at Coast. She did other sports in high school but wanted something more challenging, joining the team this season as a freshman.
“It's cool seeing the women's aspect of the team and having other women come back and row with them,” Colbert said. “I decided to come in the summer and row for a bit then I never left.”
The team is starting its 2023 season. Their next race is March 4 at Marina Park in Newport Beach for the UC Challenge Cup.
