The state No. 3-ranked Orange Coast College women’s basketball team picked up a close home win over No. 17-ranked conference-rival Irvine Valley College behind a strong all-around performance from star point guard Meghan McIntyre on Friday.
The Pirates suffered their first loss of the season to conference rival Santa Ana College one week ago after previously being a perfect 20-0 on the season. While the loss column is no longer empty for head coach Sammy Doucette’s squad, the Pirates have rebounded with two tough wins over conference opponents as they remain at the top of the Orange Empire Conference standings.
“Although I don’t want to lose any games, I think that we really needed it because I think we were getting a little comfortable,” Doucette said. “We got reminded real quick that we can’t be complacent and we came back and battled with Riverside [City College] and IVC and those are two very tough teams.”
OCC got off to a very rough start offensively in the first quarter, as the Pirates were outscored 14-12 while going 0-for-8 from behind the 3-point line. While McIntyre only attempted one shot, she scored or assisted on all of OCC’s field goals in the period.
“I think Meghan was just being too passive in the first quarter and thinking too much,” Doucette said. “All of us on staff said to ‘stop thinking and play and just do what you’ve done and go downhill,’ and she started doing that more and that was the outcome of the game.”
McIntyre came alive late in the second quarter, driving relentlessly at the IVC defense to score 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the quarter. After trailing 26-21, McIntyre and sophomore forward Gabby Samiy led the Pirates on a 16-5 run over the final four minutes of the half to take a 37-31 lead. Samiy scored 10 of her 17 points in the quarter and helped space the floor for McIntyre’s drives by nailing two threes during the run.
In the final minute of the half, McIntyre utilized the euro-step, a move she’s perfected in her career, to side-step the rim protector and score an and-one driving layup to give OCC its biggest lead of the game at that point at 37-29.
“It’s just about knowing what the defense is going to do basically before I approach them,” McIntyre said of her prowess with the euro-step. “Most of them are just ready for that charge and I know just when to change direction.”
While McIntyre lifted the Pirates out of an early offensive slump, she highlighted the difference in defensive intensity as the reason for the turnaround in the second quarter.
“I feel like defensively we just needed to keep it up on that side,” McIntyre said. “We also gave up a lot of offensive boards and so [Doucette] was really urging us to improve on rebounding.”
McIntyre finished Friday’s contest with a near-triple double stat line of 23 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds on 8-of-15 shooting along with 3 steals.
The third quarter was a defensive stalemate between the two squads, as they tied 10-10 for the period with neither team shooting better than 29% from the field. The Pirates kept a comfortable hold on their lead in the final quarter, outsourcing the Lasers 19-16 to hang on to the 66-57 victory.
While the Lasers managed to keep it relatively tight against the dominant Pirates, OCC’s ability to get to the foul stripe and to force turnovers sealed the result of this conference matchup. Coast shot 21-29 (72.4%) from the free throw line, almost doubling IVC in free throw attempts in large part due to the constant drives from McIntyre and Samiy, who shot 8 and 10 free throws in the game, respectively.
The Pirates also outran the Lasers on the fast break by forcing 21 turnovers, which they turned into 20 points on the other end. Despite preferring to play at a faster pace, IVC only turned the Pirates over 13 times for six points off of turnovers.
“IVC likes to run, that’s what they do,” Doucette said. “They get out quick and we decided if they’re going to run, we’ll run too.”
The Pirates will be on the road for their next matchup against conference rival Fullerton College on Wednesday, who is placed second to last in the OEC with a 1-5 conference record.
