Pirates fight through rainstorm, but fall to Cypress

The Orange Coast College men’s soccer team did not have Mother Nature on its side as it fell to Cypress College Tuesday, losing 2-0 at home.
The game started off with Coast playing the ball on the wings but the Pirates could not progress up the field. The Pirates contested possession of the ball in the midfield but lost it to the Chargers’ defense.
OCC sophomore goalkeeper Colin Macha saved 3 shots from the Cypress offense in the first 25 minutes of the game.
The Chargers found an opening behind the Coast defense when Cypress freshman midfielder Rafay Shafique put a through-ball to freshman striker Fabrizio Arana to put them up 1-0 at the 27th minute mark.
The rain continued to pour down on the pitch as the Pirates could not find ways to break through the midfield.
A red card was issued to OCC freshman striker Steven Garcia after he was given two yellow cards in less than a minute. The Pirates were down a man before the half which let the Chargers control the tempo for the rest of the game.
In the second half, Arana used the wings to attack behind the Coast defense and centered the ball to freshman striker Justo Mazariegos to head it past the goalkeeper to put them up 2-0 at the 56th minute mark.
At around the 60th minute mark, a storm brought high-powered winds and substantial rainfall onto the pitch.
“We thought going against the winds in the first half would help us in that everything would pick up in the second half,” OCC head coach Kevin Smith said. “ But once it started raining, the wind direction changed and we ended up going against the wind and the rain so that didn’t help.”
Velasquez was sent off by a red card after a double yellow on a foul outside the box, and Macha received a yellow for contesting the call on the field.
After the call, OCC assistant coach Glen Straken made some adjustments by switching goalies to not lose more players on the field.
“I think we were a little unfortunate with the referee’s decisions but I don’t wanna blame the ref since we’re the ones on the field,” Macha said. “I thought it definitely affected the game with very soft yellow cards and two very soft red cards.”
The Chargers had complete possession of the ball after the two red cards against Coast. This allowed for triangle plays with the ball in the midfield and for Cypress to play the ball more with the defense for the rest of the game.
Tensions rose with the players off and on the field after facing much adversity throughout the game.
“We had Mother Nature against us but in all fairness I thought we actually did okay,” Smith said. “I think there were a couple tackles that were a little late and partly because of the conditions and that should’ve been taken into account. Players got a little frustrated and I would say just not a lot of patience with the conditions.”
The Pirates are set to play at home against rival Golden West College on Thursday, beginning at 3 p.m.
“Golden West is always a tough game., It’s a big rivalry game,” Macha said. “We’re gonna have a couple guys missing from red cards so other people are gonna step up and get the win.”
