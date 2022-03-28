Orange Coast College’s men’s volleyball team continued to play with heart and passion on Friday against rival Golden West College, sending a warning to the rest of the teams in the Orange Empire Conference come playoff time as the regular season is coming to a close with three games left.
Orange Coast (14-1, 5-0) swept GWC for the second time this season on Friday.
The first set of the game started close with OCC leading 7-4. The Pirates did not allow the Rustlers to score again in the first set as OCC went off and took the last 18 points, concluding with a block by freshman Jake Diddy.
Orange Coast dominated the first set 25-4.
The second set started with four separate ties at three, four, six and nine points.
The Pirates won the second set 25-17 after taking 10 out of the last 15 points, ending with Rustlers’ freshman Peter Degrood hitting the ball out of bounds.
OCC went on a 5-1 run after the Rustlers started the third set with a 2-1 lead.
The Pirates got two points in a row four times, three points in a row three times, and four points in a row once during the third set. This is another set that was not close as OCC was up by as much as 11 points, when it was 24-13 Orange Coast.
The Pirates completed the sweep after winning the third set 25-15, ending with another block by Diddy.
The Pirates had seven players that finished with more than three kills. Diddy finished with five kills and five blocks.
“He played really well,” Turner said. “He had a good practice [Thursday]. I think that he is physical and works really hard, kind of checks off all the boxes, just does all the stuff he needs to do.”
The Pirates now look forward to their rematch against Irvine Valley College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The last time the Pirates and the Lasers faced each other was on March 11 and OCC won in three close sets.
“We got lucky last time we beat them three in a row,” Turner said. “It is going to be a tough matchup on Wednesday.”
IVC is one and a half games behind OCC in the Orange Empire conference.
“I think we are going to come out strong,” Diddy said. “We know how good they play, we know we can beat them. We know if we play well we can beat them. We also know that they are going to come out strong, so we just got to play our own game.”
