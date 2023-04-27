Pirates punch ticket to state final with semifinals win over Moorpark

The Orange Coast College men’s volleyball team is just three sets away from back-to-back state titles following its 3-1 semifinals win over Moorpark College at the CCCAA State Championship Tournament at El Camino College on Thursday.
“It feels great,” OCC sophomore outside hitter Sebastian Lara said. “We’ve worked all year for this and it feels like our hard work has paid off, but we’re not done yet. It’s on to the next match.”
With an almost entirely new roster from the championship team one year ago, OCC head coach Travis Turner has brought the Pirates within reach of a potential ninth state title in program history.
“When I saw everyone in the fall, I knew we had a shot because we had the physicality to be here and I think we’re still getting better,” Turner said.
To get past a red-hot Raiders team that had won nine of their last 11 matches heading into Thursday, the Pirates relied heavily on their top scoring option in Lara. The sophomore transfer came through in the biggest game of the season yet with a dominant 20 kill performance while adding seven digs in the contest.
“I came here with the expectation of being a state champion,” Lara said. “I bet on myself coming here and it’s worked out well for me.”
A key to the Pirates’ success all season has been starting off hot, and they did just that in the opening set against Moorpark, opening up on a 7-2 run to force an early Raider timeout.
“We did a lot of scouting on them leading up and so it was just about being ready to go,” Turner said. “When we play with urgency, we are really good and I thought we played that way in the first two sets.”
The Raider duo of sophomore Ebba Tefera and freshman Oliver Herron managed to keep Moorpark afloat despite a poor start, scoring six of the team’s first eight points, but were unable to cut into the OCC lead, as the Pirates comfortably took the set 25-15.
Tefera and Herron took the heavy majority of the scoring workload for the Raiders, scoring 11 and eight kills in the match, respectively, but the OCC’s depth advantage was evident from the first set. Three Pirates scored five or more points in the set, with Lara most notably scoring six kills and freshman middle blocker Niall Finnegan racking up three kills and three blocks.
‘One of the great things about this team is we have had a lot of leaders step up for us throughout the year and we all set each other up, so it’s just a team effort,” Finnegan said.
Coast came out eager to extend its 1-0 lead in the second set, racing out a 13-4 lead early and again forcing Moorpark to call a timeout and regroup. Nerves seemed to settle in for the Raiders, as they committed six service errors in the set.
“It’s definitely huge for us when they make mistakes, and it’s on us to take advantage of it,” Lara said.
In danger of falling into a 2-0 hole, the Raiders showed fight in a desperate situation coming out of the timeout, as they mounted an 11-6 stretch to cut their deficit to five. OCC freshman outside hitter Myles Henderson responded with a run of his own, scoring three straight points to quell the Raiders’ run.
“We just needed to be ourselves and stay aggressive,” Henderson said. “We can’t expect them to roll over and so we just needed to not let up and keep going.”
The pair of brothers, Myles and sophomore setter Brock Henderson, came up huge in OCC’s win on Thursday, with Myles scoring 10 kills and three blocks while Brock helped set the table for the Pirates’ scoring attack with 20 assists.
“When Myles and Brock play with intensity, it just gives us a whole new dimension,” Turner said. “Myles has made big plays when it matters all year and he did that tonight.”
With their lead extended, the Pirates would go on to clinch the second set 25-17, with Lara scoring his ninth kill of the match with his second consecutive set point.
“On the biggest possessions, I want the ball,” Lara said. “I think that’s the winning mentality you have to have if you expect to be the best player.”
The Pirates found themselves in familiar territory at the start of the third set, holding onto an early 7-4 lead, but Moorpark stormed back with its season on the line to take an 11-9 lead, forcing an OCC timeout. Following their run, the Raiders remained in firm possession of the lead, taking the set 25-21 thanks to an explosive seven kill performance from Tefera in the set.
“I think they just realized that their season was one set away from being over and so obviously they’re going to fight like hell to win it and we didn’t respond,” Lara said. “Once they took that one, I think it just settled in for us that this was going to be a fight, and we had to keep battling.”
Moorpark maintained their momentum heading into the fourth and final set, putting OCC in a dangerous 5-0 hole early. However, with Coast needing just one more set to put the Raiders away, Lara again came up clutch for OCC by scoring three of their next eight points, as OCC managed to reclaim the lead at 8-7.
“They just didn’t want to lose,” Turner said. “I think we lost our sense of urgency and then we found it later in the fourth.”
With the lead back in tow, the Pirates emptied the chamber in the final set, scoring a game-high 13 kills in the fourth to clinch a 25-16 victory. Coast freshman opposite Trent Douphner put the finishing touches on the win with the match point, scoring his seventh kill of the contest to secure an appearance in the state final.
“This is what we’ve been working towards since the beginning of the season and so we’re all really pumped about this win but we still have work to do,” Finnegan said.
On Saturday, it will be a rematch of last year’s championship game with OCC taking on the No.1 seed Long Beach City College. While the Pirates bested the Vikings to take last season’s state title, Long Beach has defeated the Pirates in both matchups between the two schools this season.
“Long Beach is as physical of a team I’ve seen in my 16 years here,” Turner said. “We’re going to need to set the tone early and hopefully we come out like we did today.”
The state final will be available to watch via livestream on BAOSN TV, with the matchup between the two powerhouses beginning at 7 p.m.
Reporter Samantha Griffen contributed to this story.
