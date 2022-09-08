In a battle between two undefeated “Pirate” teams, it was the host Orange Coast College Pirates that suffered its first defeat in a 3-1 loss to the Ventura College Pirates Wednesday night.
OCC had been dominant heading into Wednesday’s game, winning all but one set in its first three regular season games. Sophomore outside hitter Brisa Zapata-Reaves has led the way in the team’s hot start with 41 kills, and added another 12 in the loss to Ventura.
The host Pirates took the first set of the night, roaring out to a 9-4 lead that they held onto until Ventura tied it up at 19. During the set’s final stretch, Ventura made multiple service errors, including the match point at 25-22, to give OCC the 1-0 lead. Scoring the last point before Ventura’s service error for OCC was freshman middle blocker Natalia Brandin, who finished the game with six kills. She scored OCC’s last point before Ventura’s service error.
Ventura stormed back in the second set however to take a commanding 21-11 lead, forcing an OCC timeout. Zapata-Reaves had an incredible stretch following the timeout in which she scored four straight points including an ace to keep OCC alive, but Ventura held on and took the set 25-17.
Tied at 1-1, a tightly contested third set showed just how close in skill these two squads are, as each team went on dominant runs but could not put the other team away. Ventura opened with an 11-6 lead, to which the hosts responded with a strong run putting themselves up 17-15, before Ventura rattled off six straight points to go up four. Zapata-Reaves and sophomore middle blocker Paige Cutwright had back-to-back kills to stop the bleeding for OCC, and soon the set was all tied up at 21. With the pivotal third set on the line, Ventura leaned on star freshman outside hitter Kayla Murdoch, who scored Ventura’s last five points of the set to win it 28-26. Murdoch seemed to quell every OCC run in Wednesday’s game with a blistering kill down the middle, and finished with an astonishing 33 kills on the night.
“She’s just insane,” Zapata-Reaves said. “You really can’t prepare for a player like that, you just have to be ready for anything and adjust.”
The fourth set was much of the same for OCC, as Murdoch and sophomore teammate Nevada Knowles were too much to handle for the host Pirates in the game’s closing moments. Trailing 20-18, Murdoch and Knowles scored the next six points for Ventura before an attack error from Zapata-Reaves sealed the set 25-23 in Ventura’s favor. Knowles finished the match with 15 kills.
“I would say we lost a little bit of focus after the first set and just weren’t being disciplined enough on defense and on our blocking,” Zapata-Reaves said. “I think we still played pretty well, but we definitely could have pulled this one out.”
With games Friday against both Glendale College and Desert College, Zapata-Reaves outlined the keys to OCC successfully bouncing back from Wednesday’s loss.
“Hard practice, focus, being disciplined and just playing our game,” she said.
