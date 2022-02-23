A rollercoaster of events might be an understatement for describing Orange Coast College women’s basketball sophomore guard Alexis Legan’s basketball journey.
Legan began shooting hoops at Palm Desert High School where, in her senior year, she brought the Aztecs their first league championship in 16 years, while also leading the team in every single major statistical category.
After averaging 24 points per game as a senior, the 14th-best mark in the state at the time, Legan earned an opportunity to play for Long Beach State in the NCAA Division I Big West Conference.
Legan appeared in 16 games for CSULB during the 2019-2020 season, averaging 2.7 PPG.
In search of a better opportunity in her athletic career, the Riverside County native moved out of the state for the first time, transferring to Northern Illinois University to play for another division one program.
Unfortunately, health issues involving strep throat and pneumonia knocked Legan out of competition, and she was forced to redshirt for the 2020-2021 season.
Legan’s health problems grew so problematic at the time that she moved back to California before the season ended.
“I loved my coaching staff at Northern Illinois,” Legan said. “They fully supported me coming home and getting healthy.”
At that point in her career, Legan needed an opportunity to raise her stock.
On a recruiting tour at OCC last year, Legan met head coach Sammy Doucette for the first time.
“I told Alexis when I was recruiting her that if she wanted to get back to Division I, that a few things needed to happen,” Doucette said. “One of them was that she needed to do well individually and that we needed to win games. She made those things happen, of course.”
Legan’s emergence as one of the premier players in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) was not automatic. Fresh out of the transfer portal, Legan was faced with yet another foreign environment before debuting with her fourth team in just as many years and needed time to adjust.
“When Alexis first got to OCC, she walked into the gym, and she put her stuff aside, way on the other side from where everyone else had their stuff, and just started shooting, keeping to herself,” Doucette said.
In her first four games at OCC, Legan shot 15-53, or 28% from the field. The culture shock was clearly still having an effect on her play.
“It was a struggling start,” Legan said. “Coming down from high-level basketball, and going down to a junior college definitely had its mentally tough days. It was a big adjustment from D1 to JUCO.”
Sensing untapped potential, Doucette tasked Legan with not only adapting to the team chemistry, but also becoming a reliable leader in the Pirates’ locker room.
“I really wanted to challenge her with a leadership role, because she hadn't really had any at the Division I level,” Doucette said. “We got pretty close because of those conversations that we would have daily.”
After Doucette and her newest recruit formed a strong bond, OCC’s coach recalls a vivid turning point in Legan’s development as both a player and a locker room presence.
“I want to say it took two weeks tops, then all the sudden she's walking into the gym and she's putting her stuff with everybody else's, and she's high fiving them,” Doucette said. “There was definitely an adjustment, but it was really cool to see that change so quickly.”
In a nine game stretch from Nov. 19 to Dec. 17, Legan averaged over 25 points and 10 rebounds per game, and in five of those contests, she was on the court for every single minute.
In a matter of a month, Legan went from being one of the least efficient scorers on the team to earning the status as OCC’s number one option with the ball. The sophomore guard began to supply a constant stream of 20- and 30-point games, and the Pirates began to roll.
Women’s basketball is 19-8 overall with one more game left to play in the regular season — the program’s best mark since the 2013-14 season.
Legan, who has a team-high average of 21.5 PPG, credits her and her team’s success to one person.
“It’s as simple as this: Coach Doucette changed my life,” she said. “There’s nobody else I’d rather play for than Coach Doucette. She helped me pave the way to being a good leader, and it all clicked from there. The girls and I connected really well.”
Legan’s distinguished performance this season caught the attention of Division I programs, and on Feb. 16, news broke of her commitment to Sam Houston State University.
It will be Legan’s fourth basketball program since graduating from PDHS in 2019, but a Division I-caliber skill set and brand new leadership mentality will almost certainly make her a permanent fit in Huntsville, Texas.
“Sam Houston is getting a player that loves basketball more than anyone else on Earth,” Doucette said. “They're getting someone who is going to wake up early and go get a workout in. She's going to be the first one in the gym and the last one out. They’re getting a coach’s dream.”
