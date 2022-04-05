Pirates score 11 runs in first inning to defeat Riverside City

Orange Coast College’s softball team came to Monday’s game against Riverside City College hoping to snap its five-game losing streak.
The Pirates defeated the Tigers in six innings by mercy rule with a final score of 12-4. Eleven of OCC’s runs were scored in the first inning.
Freshman infielder Julia Douglass scored the first run for the Pirates as she hit an RBI single to left field in the first.
Freshman infielder Julia Douglass (@juliadsoftball) hits an RBI single to left field in the first inning. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/YM47m6zgUj— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 4, 2022
The next three runs for OCC were on RBI walks by freshman infielders Gianna Gozo, Evangelina Moore and freshman catcher Gillian Gordon.
Freshman outfielder Nadia Perez continued the rally for the Pirates, sending three more runners home to score with a three-RBI double to left field to make the score 8-0.
Freshman Outfielder Nadia Perez hits a three-RBI double to left field to give the Pirates an 8-0 lead in the first inning. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/kgZDzCdHvq— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 4, 2022
The last three runs of the first inning were from a bomb by freshman infielder Taylor Andolsek as she hit a three-run home run to left field, making the score 11-0.
“I was super juiced about it,” Andolsek said. “It makes me feel really good just to hit a dinger. I have my team’s back.”
Freshman infielder Taylor Andolsek hits a three-run home run to left field to give the Pirates an 11-0 lead in the first inning. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/SA6W0QtUeO— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 4, 2022
“She just bounced back from an injury,” Poti said. “I think she worked really hard to just get back to where she is at and she just went off and all the hard work is just coming out to play.”
RCC freshman outfielder Janelle Malone hit an RBI double to left-center field to make the score 11-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Freshman designated player Jazmine Lara stopped the mercy rule from happening as she hit an RBI single to center field to make the score 11-4.
However, with OCC’s Douglass at the plate, sophomore outfielder Hailey Pichardo was caught stealing second base, distracting the Tigers long enough for freshman outfielder Nadia Perez to steal home and end the game by mercy rule with a final score of 12-4.
“I think they just came out hungry and super aggressive,” OCC interim head coach Missy Poti said. “They just wanted to come out and hit and obviously they did in the first inning, they came out scoring.”
OCC freshman Ashlee Kean pitched the entire game and struck out four.
Perez and Andolsek finished with three RBIs and ran home to score twice for the Pirates.
“We just had nothing to lose,” Andolsek said. “We just wanted to come and ball out for us and resulted in a win, which is good.”
The Pirates will look to start a winning streak as they start their two-game road trip by playing Cypress College on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
“[A winning streak] is what we work towards,” Poti said. “I think this is a good momentum to continue on to the next game so the approaches are always going to be the same, just against a different team.”
