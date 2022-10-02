OCC holds off IVC in first home win

Orange Coast College men’s soccer got a taste of home victory on Friday as they defeated Irvine Valley College with a final score of 2-1.
Coast struggled defending in the first half as the Lasers pushed up the field with sophomore striker Adem Toskic. OCC goalkeeper Collin Macha had important saves from Toskic’s shots to keep the Pirates in the game.
IVC gave up a free-kick from the 40-yard line at the 37th minute. The set piece was taken by Coast sophomore Will Hopper as he put the ball in the box where freshman Carlos Alcantara got a touch on it to put the Pirates up 1-0.
In the second half, OCC defender Jared Velasquez made challenges against the ball to gain possession back for the Pirates and control the tempo of the game. Against the corner kicks from the Lasers, Vasquez cleared every ball out of the box along with the help of freshman Coast defender Alfonso Morales to keep them in the game.
Vasquez made a push up the field at the 68th minute mark by chipping a shot from the right wing to try and catch IVC goalkeeper Tygo Steenvoorden off guard.
This helped Coast back on the attack with a shot from freshman midfielder Edison Ramirez to force a corner kick. Freshman Steven Garcia took the corner kick and Vasquez rushed the front post with a header to put the Pirates up 2-0.
“I saw a little opening and gave Steven the little nod to go far post,” Vasquez said. “He had a great ball but I could’ve missed.”
The Lasers were on the attack but couldn’t find the back of the net until a shot from freshman striker Grant Miller caught Coast off guard to put the score at 2-1 at the 80th minute mark.
“Today we played great as a team,” Vasquez said. “We defended hard and when we had our moments we went. I don’t wanna change anything going into the rest of the league.”
With 5 minutes left in the game, the Lasers pressed on the attack with corner kicks and shots inside the box. Coast was able to hold them off to seal the game.
“The guys played great and fought as a unit the whole game,”head coach Kevin Smith said. “We played some good soccer at some stages and scored on two set pieces which is great.”
The Pirates are set to play next on Oct. 4 at home against Santiago Canyon College at 3 p.m.
“It’s a different game because they’re a little bit more physical but we still got to do what we did today,” Smith said. “We got to keep battling and play a little more soccer.”
