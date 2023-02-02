Defending state champion Pirates dominate in season opener

The Orange Coast College men’s volleyball team began its season as defending state champions with a sweeping statement victory at home, defeating Santa Barbara City College 3-0 on Wednesday.
“It’s definitely a good way to start the season in that we put that label of ‘returning champions’ on our backs,” OCC sophomore libero Tyler Vedder said. “Just because we’ve got a lot of new players, our culture isn’t any different from last year. We’re still going to come and compete.”
The Pirates’ lineup has plenty of fresh faces this season, as only three players remain from the roster that claimed a state title one year ago. Vedder, the starting libero and one of the returning three Pirates this season, spoke highly of the team’s performance in their first game back at home.
“We’re rebuilding chemistry,” Vedder said. “It was a little rusty in the beginning because we all have first game jitters but we came through and I’m really excited to see how this season goes and how we build chemistry with each other.”
While the Vaqueros played OCC close to begin the set at 5-5, the Pirates responded with a 7-2 run to take a lead they would not surrender until the set’s finish. Serving was the most pivotal factor in OCC’s first set victory, as the Pirates nailed 7 aces while committing 6 service errors to SBCC’s 5 service errors and no aces.
“We’re going to miss some when we’re being aggressive, so we had a lot of aces and a lot of errors too,” OCC head coach Travis Turner said. “The further the season goes on, serving usually gets better.”
The Pirates went on to clinch the set 25-18, with freshman outside hitter Myles Henderson leading the team in scoring with 2 kills and 2 aces. Henderson finished the contest with 4 kills, 3 aces and 2 blocks.
The Vaqueros looked to even the odds in the second set, as SBCC freshman opposite Cameron Brown scored back-to-back kills for the first 2 points. Brown finished with a game-high 8 kills for the Vaqueros, nailing 4 of them in the set.
Behind Brown’s performance, the Vaqueros played their strongest set of the contest, as they tied 13-13 with OCC midway through the period. However, the Pirates would unleash on a dominant 8-0 run buoyed by 3 kills from sophomore opposite Mitchell Keddie.
“It’s just how we practice and how we train hard,” Turner said of the run. “We showed some grit when we were tired and we pulled away and I hope that’s how we play all year.”
Despite the hot start, the Vaqueros could not overcome their struggles from the serving line. SBCC made 6 more service errors in the second set, and finished with 16 in the match. OCC took the set 25-17 after a clutch block from freshman middle blocker Niall Finnegan.
With a sweep in play, the Pirates dominated the final set down the stretch in nearly identical fashion to the previous set. Holding a narrow 8-7 lead, OCC went on another suffocating 8-0 run to put the lead out of reach for the visiting Vaqueros.
“It just shows our grit and determination,” Vedder said. “Once we get someone rolling in the serving line, and once we get our defense going, it’s lights out, and that’s how we play at OCC.”
The Pirates hung on to the momentum through a clutch finish from freshman outside hitter Cole Hauser, who scored 3 of OCC’s final 5 points, including the match point, to take the set 25-16.
Following OCC’s victory in the home opener, Turner was presented with the “Hometown Hero” award by Modern Woodmen Insurance for his outstanding service to the OCC volleyball community. OCC alumni and former Coast volleyball player Sean Patrick Keyes presented the head coach with the award.
“The first person to come to my mind for this award was Travis. The amount he does for the community, the players, the coaches and any individuals, it’s unbelievable how selfless he is,” Keyes said. “He’s always honoring other people and so it was my pleasure to come in and present that award.”
The Pirates will next see action in the John Altobelli Memorial Quad on Saturday in a double-header against El Camino College and Long Beach City College. The Pirates’ matchup with the Vikings will be the first time the two squads have met since OCC swept Long Beach in the CCCAA State Championship Final last season.
