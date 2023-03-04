The Orange Coast College softball team went 1-1 this week. OCC handily defeated Allan Hancock College 12-2 in Thursday's non-conference game at home, but was defeated 5-0 in Friday’s conference game at Fullerton College.
The Pirates got on the board early against Hancock and maintained a comfortable lead until the game was called by mercy rule after five innings.
“Our girls have really bought into their swings and swinging at strikes. We’re getting the run production that we need to,” OCC softball head coach Jodie Kiaha said. “Defense and timely hitting, we say all the time that if we can do those two things, we're gonna win ball games.”
OCC’s bats came out hot, putting two runs on the board in the first inning. Freshman outfielder Ariana Williams, who went three-for-three in the game, got the party started with an RBI double, and freshman catcher Lydia Gonzalez hit a hard grounder to second, producing another run for the Pirates.
While the offense was busy collecting runs, OCC pitching went to work to keep their bats at the plate while they were still hot. Freshman pitcher Isabel McElroy tallied seven strikeouts in her five innings pitched with five of those strikeouts coming in just the first two innings of the game.
“She looked really quick today and I think she picked up some velocity with those days of rest,” Kiaha said. “I’m just really proud of my freshman battery, they’re young, but they are playing and getting better and more mature with every game. That’s what I’m expecting. They are going to be very good very soon.”
Orange Coast blew the game wide open in the second inning, scoring an impressive five runs including a homer off the bat of sophomore infielder Gianna Gozo, who belted a ball over the centerfield fence.
Hancock managed to put up a pair of runs in third, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly squashed when the Pirates offense surged again in the fourth to score another five runs.
“I have to credit Lydia Gonzalez, who is my freshman catcher catching a freshman pitcher,” Kiaha said. “I said ‘I trust you to call the game Lydia, and I don't want you to be a robot. I want you to feel the game and I want you to read batters.’ So she called the game solely behind first plate.”
Pirate pitching and defense stayed consistent and closed out the top of the fifth with little action on the bases.
“I think we’ve always been a great first half team and I was wanting them to finish .. and I think today was a great example because they had opportunities. It’s not like they didn’t get base runners on and I credit Allan Hancock, " Kiaha said. “They are a team that was actually ranked higher than us when they went into today's game.”
In Friday’s game, Fullerton’s offense surged early, putting up four runs in the first inning and one in the second to give them a 5-0 lead early in the game. While the Pirates did manage to tally two hits, they were not able to bring those runners home.
OCC plays their next game at home on Monday against Imperial Valley College at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.