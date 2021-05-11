The Orange Coast College baseball team won two out of three conference games against Mt. San Antonio last week.
The Pirates won nine conference games in a row before getting blown out in the opener versus the Mounties on Monday. In an unfamiliar scene, the Pirates allowed 16 runs on 21 hits, while committing two errors resulting in a final score of 16-7. Second baseman Tyler Weaver and catcher Brandon Guy had a home run each despite the loss.
On Thursday, the Pirates quickly bounced back, winning the second game of the series 4-1. A stellar complete game by Sophomore Chazz Martinez was supported by some late offense, as all of OCC’s runs came in the fifth inning or later. Freshman Garrett Bevacqua’s pinch-hit two-run single in the sixth inning ended up being the difference in the comeback win.
Friday’s double-header ended in a split, with the Mounties 7-4 win in the seven-inning non-conference matchup and the Pirates running away with the concluding conference game of the series, 9-4.
All games this year are considered exhibitions, but the first game of the Friday double-headers are always non-conference.
OCC center fielder Tatsuhori Negishi scored two runs on three hits, and designated hitter Chazz Martinez muscled two home runs for four RBI’s total.
Martinez is 2-0 with 19 strikeouts in 18 innings over four pitching appearances this year and is hitting a stout .421 in conference play.
The Pirates improved to 10-2 in conference play last weekend, and currently have sole possession of first place in the Orange Empire Conference.
OCC will look to continue its dominance at Saddleback College today, and will return to Wendell Pickens Field in Costa Mesa on Friday for another double header. The first game of the double header is at noon, and the concluding game of the series starts at 3:00 p.m on Friday.
