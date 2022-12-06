Seven Pirates named to all-conference team

Seven players from the Orange Coast College football team were selected for the 2022 all-Orange Empire Conference team, with sophomore running back J.P. Segura earned his second nod, and sophomore linebacker Jake Hall earned his first with the team.
Segura led the Pirates in rushing with 1,121 yards. The sophomore ball carrier, who recorded more than 500 yards in the two seasons he played for the Pirates, also has scored nine touchdowns on the ground.
“To be honest, I’m just honored to be recognized by the coaches in our conference,” Segura said.
Segura hasn’t just produced yards all for nothing: his yardage is the sixth-most for one season in Pirate history, leading coaches to praise the sophomore ball carrier.
“I do believe this is the best running game we’ve had during my time here,” OCC head coach Bubba Gonzalez said. “Offensive line, tight ends and J.P. did a great job by working together to rack up the rushing yards.”
Segura’s phenomenal season led to the Pirates averaging 141.5 rushing yards per game and helped the offense average 309.5 total yards per game.
Besides Segura being selected to the first all-conference team, freshman safety Nathaniel Lyken and freshman return specialist Billy Hester were named as well.
Lyken started 10 games for the Pirates as he totaled up 49 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble. Hester, who was the focal point on special teams, returned 20 kickoffs for 379 yards where he recorded a season-long run for 59 yards.
Hall, in his second season as a Pirate, led the team with 56 tackles and 5 sacks, alongside one interception and three pass breakups. When Hall was used as a pass rusher, he pressured the opposing quarterback 13 times this season.
“Being a returner helped me because I was comfortable with the competition, and knew what I was getting myself into,” Hall said. “I took on the role of being the leader which made me go 10 times harder as I used the versatility I bring to the defense.”
In Hall’s final season with the Pirates, the defense allowed just 223.3 yards per game.
“I think our defense definitely shined this year,” Gonzalez said. “The coaches did a great job getting our guys ready to play every week which led to our defense keeping us close in a lot of games.”
In addition to Hall, freshman wide receiver Kaden Baptista, sophomore tight end Isaiah Alonzo and sophomore tight end Glen Atkins were selected to the all-conference second team.
In a run-first offense, Baptista led all receivers in yardage with 284 yards on 17 receptions alongside three touchdowns. Alonzo, who was primarily used as a run blocker, contributed to the offense’s passing attack by catching the ball 21 times for 261 yards and getting in the end zone two times. Atkins led the tight ends in every statline where he totaled up 307 yards on 22 receptions along with four touchdowns.
