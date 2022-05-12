Pirates uprooted in state championship pool play

After becoming the first team in program history to go undefeated in the regular season, the first team to win the Orange Empire Conference, and the first team to play in state, the Orange Coast College beach volleyball team finally woke up from its dream season.
The Pirates were stunned by Feather River College 3-2 in the second game of pool play, promptly eliminating them from the CCCAA State Championship Tournament on Thursday at Irvine Valley College.
“I felt like we didn’t play smart,” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “We got scared. We were afraid to make mistakes instead of being aggressive. It cost us the match and it cost us going to the finals.”
Coast began the day with an authoritative 5-0 win over San Diego Mesa College, in which only one game went to three sets. Despite the pressure, freshmen Emily Payne and Izzy Duchaine were able to secure the sweep with a 15-12 win in the final set.
“[Kaila Keovilaysane] was really fast,” Duchaine said. “It was kind of hard to put it out there, but we just kept shooting it deep and that’s how we ended up winning.”
Immediately following the victory, OCC took around a three-hour break for the tournament to shake out before returning to the sand to face Feather River.
With a state title game appearance on the line, OCC’s one’s and three’s clutched up for straight set victories against the Golden Eagles.
In the premier matchup, freshmen Brisa Zapata-Reaves/Rachel Blair took out FRC freshmen duo Kathrine Gee/Sydnee Rowe with a pair of 21-15 wins. Like they have been all year, the OCC one’s kept the opponent off balance all game with swings on touch one and two. After working their way up to the No. 1 pair midway through the season, Blair/Zapata-Reaves proved their worth in the state championship tournament.
Pirates freshmen Sara Enright/Summer Hanks fought a much tighter game, but ultimately put the team on the brink of advancing with 21-19 and 21-17 victories against FRC sophomore Michelle Ramirez and freshman Nellie Stevenson. Hanks was imposing her will at the net throughout, both blocking and swinging, while Enright was the defensive anchor deep.
Where the Pirates ran into trouble was in their two’s, four’s and five’s.
Sophomore Rachel Street and freshman Jadyn Pope got the call for the No. 5 pair in game two, giving Payne/Duchaine a rest after their win earlier in the day. Besides the wind factor, which really had equal effect across all pairs, the five’s struggled with more rudimentary motions of the game like passing and serving. The Golden Eagles served Pope most of the game, and she was unable to get a clean bump on several occasions.
The Pirates suffered heartbreaking 23-21 and 21-17 losses in the five’s matchup, leaving the fate of the season in the hands of the two’s and four’s.
Freshmen Alanna Shields/Sophia Sola, who just last weekend clinched the No. 1 seed in the CCCAA Pairs State Championship, squared up against FRC freshman Carissa Chainey and sophomore Taylor O’Reilly in the two’s game.
The first two sets were punch-counterpunch. The Golden Eagles took the first set 21-18, but Coast rebounded with a 21-19 win of their own. The difference in the game came at the net, where Chainey was able to muscle through Shields’ blocking assignment on a favorable basis. There were some unforced mistakes like service errors or errant swings out of bounds from both Pirates, but play at the net was Shields/Sola’s strong suit all year, and it was neutralized on Thursday.
Chainey/O’Reilly rallied in the third set for a 15-11 victory, putting OCC’s back against the wall.
The last game to finish was the four’s matchup between OCC’s sophomore Lexy Mendoza and freshman Paige Cutwright and FRC’s freshman Ava Saiers and sophomore Jessica Hickel.
After a 21-18 win from the Golden Eagles in set one, OCC flipped the script with a win of their own of the same score, setting the stage for an all-or-nothing third set to send the victor to the state title game.
Cutwright/Medoza went down a handful to begin the third set, and just couldn’t muster a comeback in time. To make matters worse, Cutwright was dealing with a lower leg injury in the latter-half of the set. After taking a lengthy final timeout to nurse the injury, OCC’s fours were left with no other option than to play through the hardship.
Feather River closed out the game with a 15-10 win, advancing the team to the title match. The Golden Eagles went on to fall to Irvine Valley 3-2 in the title game.
“It snowed at practice on Monday [in Feather River], and it snowed on practice on Tuesday before we flew out,” FRC head coach Sarah Ritchie said. “Just to watch these mountain girls come down here and play the south’s game and do well — we are beyond proud of them.”
As for Coast, it was the feeling of a season cut short. The expectations and hopes were ever present, but ultimately the team left IVC empty-handed.
Coast will still have three duos competing in the pairs tournament Friday and Saturday, including Shields/Sola, Blair/Zapata-Reaves and Cutwright/Mendoza.
“It’s hard to see the end of the year,” Cutenese said. “It was a great season, but we have three pairs that get to come back and try to do something tomorrow and Saturday that we didn’t get to do today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.