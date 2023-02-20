SoCal Regional Playoff Seeding: Pirates claim No. 1 seed for first time in 15 years

After one of the most successful seasons in program history, the Orange Coast College women’s basketball team will enter the 2023 CCCAA SoCal Regionals as the No. 1 seed, as announced by the CCCAA on Sunday.
The SoCal and NorCal regionals will each feature 24 programs, with four winners coming from each bracket to make up the state championship tournament. West Hills College Lemoore will host the tournament for the state title starting on March 9.
After recording the highest winning percentage in program history at .963 this season, OCC will enter the SoCal Regionals as the top seed for the first time since the 2007-2008 season. That Pirates squad, led by former head coach Mike Thortnon, held the previous program record at .879, and was also the last OCC team to capture the Orange Empire Conference title before the Pirates did so on Tuesday with a win over Santa Ana College. The 2022-2023 Pirates will look to have a more fruitful postseason run than Thortnon’s squad in 2007, who suffered an upset loss to No. 17-seed Antelope Valley College in the second round.
To get one step one closer to a state title playoff berth, the Pirates will need two postseason wins to advance after receiving a bye in the first round. OCC will face the winner of the first round matchup between No. 16-seed LA Trade-Tech College and No. 17 seed Victor Valley College at home on Saturday. The Pirates have not squared off with 20-8 Victor Valley this season, but did defeat LA Trade-Tech 97-59 in their second game of the season on Nov. 10.
If the Pirates advance to the third round of the Socal Regionals, they will likely face off with conference rival and No. 8-seed Irvine Valley College. The Lasers will receive a first-round bye on OCC’s side of the bracket, and will then face the winner of the matchup between No. 9-seed Mt. San Jacinto College and No. 24-seed Santa Barbara City College in the second round. The Pirates have yet to face Mt. San Jacinto or Santa Barbara this season, but defeated IVC twice in conference play.
Follow Coast Report for continued coverage of OCC women’s basketball playoff run.
