SPORTS RECAP: Beach volleyball, swimming programs have memorable weeks

The Orange Coast College women’s swim team triumphed as CCCAA State Champions over the weekend, meanwhile the beach volleyball team anticipates its first state championship appearance in program history on Thursday.
Swimming
The women’s swim team won its second-consecutive state championship on Thursday, while the men’s team finished as state runner up at East LA College.
The women’s team led the field with 335 points, 93.5 ahead of runner-up Sierra College. Perhaps the top highlight for OCC was the women’s 200-yard medley relay, where freshmen Delaney Lewellyn, Yuuri Toshikawa, Sude Tilmazturk and Journey Werner finished first with a time of 1:49.35.
The men’s team finished the meet in second place with 293 points, 87 points behind Sierra.
Full coverage of the first day is available here and full stats are available here.
Beach Volleyball (16-0)
Coast began the week with team play, defeating Santa Barbara City College 3-2 on May 3 to advance to state for the first time in program history.
Over the weekend, three of OCC’s pairs competed in regionals, and all three advanced to state.
Freshmen Alanna Shields/Sophia Sola locked up the No. 1 seed, freshmen Brisa Zapata-Reaves/Rachel Blair earned the No. 10 seed, while sophomore Lexy Mendoza and freshman Paige Cutwright will be competing in the No. 20 seed at state Friday-Saturday at Irvine Valley College.
The game story for OCC’s team wins over Ventura and SBCC in the regional playoffs can be read here, and a full recap of the 2022 SoCal Pairs Regional Playoffs is available here.
The Pirates will begin state play at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday in hopes of advancing to the title game at 4:30 on that same day at Irvine Valley College.
Track and Field
At the SoCal prelims on Friday, men’s track placed second in the region with eight points, behind Mt. San Antonio College with 10. The women’s team did not place within the top six.
OCC will compete in the SoCal Championships at Moorpark College on Friday, with first events beginning at 9 a.m.
Men’s golf
The Pirates concluded the year with a sixth-place finish in the SoCal Regionals Monday at Olivas Links. Coast put up a team score of 765. Cypress won the tournament with a team score of 733.
OCC freshman Ming Lin shot a team-best six-over-par across the two rounds of the event.
Though Coast will not be participating, the CCCAA State Championship will be Monday at Soboba Springs Golf Club in San Jacinto.
Crew
In the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association (WIRA) Championships, Women’s crew placed third in the Novice 8 race and second in the Novice 4 race on April 29.
In two weeks, crew will travel over to Oak Ridge, Tennessee for the American Collegiate Rowing Association (ACRA) Championships, held between May 20-24.
