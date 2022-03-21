Orange Coast College’s volleyball programs were near flawless, while track and field finished first overall in its home meet. Overall, OCC programs went 8-4 from March 14-19.
Women’s Beach Volleyball (6-0)
OCC defeated Riverside City College 5-0 on March 18. The Pirates did not drop a single set against the Tigers.
Coast will try to extend its flawless streak at the Newland Courts in Huntington Beach on Friday, when they take on Saddleback College at 10 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball (12-1)
OCC won their seventh straight game at home against on March 18, taking out Santiago Canyon College 3-0.
A recap of Friday’s game is available here.
The Pirates will host Fullerton College Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Track and Field
OCC men’s and women’s track and field showed out at the Coast Classic, finishing in first place on March 18.
The men’s team finished with 213.5 points and the women’s program finished with 180 points.
Coast repped first and second place in the men’s 100 meter race, with sophomore Paul Domingye and freshman Jeffery Hass headlining the leaderboard in the event.
In the women’s 3000 meter race, OCC freshman Mckay Arvidson took first place with a time of 11:07.18 — over 10 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Full stats of Friday’s event is available here.
Coast’s next track meet will be at Saddleback College on Friday at 10 a.m.
Softball (12-9)
OCC won two out of three games last week.
The Pirates took out Citrus College 12-0 after a five-inning mercy on March 14. All 12 of OCC’s runs occurred in the first two innings.
Freshman outfielder Nadia Perez finished with four RBIs on two hits, including a three-run home run in the first inning.
OCC’s pitchers finished with nine strikeouts, including six from freshman Ashley Hester.
The Pirates lost to Cypress College at home on March 16, with a final score of 10-2.
The Pirates bounced back nicely on March 18 with a 7-5 win over conference rival Saddleback College at home.
OCC was down 5-2 coming into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Pirates took a 6-5 lead via grand slam off the bat of Perez in the fifth inning.
The Pirates will go on a two-game road trip next week, starting at El Camino College on Monday at 3 p.m.
Baseball (13-9)
The Pirates lost a three-game series to Saddleback College, dropping the first two contests by a combined run total of 30-7.
OCC was able to avoid first sweep in six years by winning Saturday’s game 10-8.
A recap of the whole series is available here.
The Pirates’ next series is against Fullerton College. OCC will visit the Hornets on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Men’s Golf
OCC finished in third place at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club event, hosted by Saddleback College on March 14.
The Pirates shot for a team score of 396, including a 75-stroke day for freshmen Joshua Lane and Cathan Peterson-Cheek.
Full stats on Monday’s event is available here.
Coast’s next event is an Orange Empire Conference-neutral competition at Olivas Links in Ventura at 10 a.m. The opponent is TBD.
Women’s Tennis (12-2)
OCC started its four-game road trip on March 15 by defeating Fullerton College 7-2. On March 17, the Pirates swept Mt. San Antonio College 9-0.
The Pirates will continue their travels on Tuesday, when they take on Cypress College at 2 p.m.
Men’s Tennis (9-7)
The Pirates snapped their three-game losing streak on March 15 after defeating Fullerton College 7-2.
OCC was stopped in its tracks on March 17, when Irvine Valley College swept them 9-0.
Full coverage of the match against IVC can be found here.
The Pirates will start a two-game road trip, beginning with Ventura College on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.