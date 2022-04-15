The Orange Coast College beach volleyball team made history on Friday, becoming the first group in program history to win an Orange Empire Conference Western Division title since the college’s inception of the sport in 2015.
Coast swept both Golden West College and Santa Ana College in succession 5-0, in the team’s last conference doubleheader of the season on Friday.
“We’ve never done it, so it’s a huge accomplishment,” OCC Volleyball head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “The first time you win a conference title with a program is big.”
The Pirates technically led their division in 2021, but because of COVID-19 concerns, some programs opted out of competition that year. The 2022 season is the first time that OCC led the division with every OEC-member college participating.
As for the conference title chase, OCC can clinch an OEC crown with either a win next Friday against Fullerton College, or an Irvine Valley College loss. The Lasers play against both Fullerton and Saddleback College next Friday.
In order to get into that position, the Pirates swept the series against both the Rustlers and the Dons in dominant fashion.
The morning started with a complete sweep of Golden West on its home sand, in five matches where Coast won every single set.
“They’re a pretty good team,” OCC freshman and recent Southern Connecticut State University commit Sara Enright said. “They throw a lot of shots in but Summer [Hanks] and I came out strong this week. Still being undefeated, we have to keep our heads strong and keep going.”
The Enright-Hanks duo defeated its No. 3 pair counterpart 21-6 in both sets, and with the win, Hanks is just one match victory away from tying the Pirates all-time lead for individual beach volleyball wins with 25.
After making quick work of the Rustlers, Coast was faced with just three pairs from the winless Santa Ana Dons.
While OCC’s No. 4 and 5 pairs scrimmaged each other, the pairs of No. 1 Alanna Shields-Sophia Sola, No. 2 Brisa Zapata-Reaves-Rachel Blair and No. 3 Enright-Hanks pummeled their competition.
Keeping the Dons under 10 points in every set, the Pirates strolled out of Huntington Beach with a 20-0 record in their sets on the day.
“Communication is honestly the main thing,” Zapata-Reaves said. “And [with] our serving, we never really try to serve right to them. We want to keep them moving around.”
With just one regular season game left on the schedule, OCC is all but set to make history. With a win against Fullerton College on Friday, Coast can secure its first ever undefeated season, first OEC title, and put the program in optimal position for playoff seeding.
“We're really trying to challenge them by coming up with individual goals,” Cutenese said. “It’s a way of holding them accountable for getting ready for that next level, the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.