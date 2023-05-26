OCC women rowers crowned Novice Eight national champions

Orange Coast College’s boat in the Women’s Novice Eight beat out the field to bring home the program's first national championship at the American Collegiate Rowing Association National Championship that took place in Oakridge, Tennessee from May 19-21.
The Pirate boat that won the Women’s Novice Eight was comprised off freshman rowers Savannah Sennott, Raquel Bennett, Devin Morrison, Logan Presho, Nagisa Kudo, Jovana Hester, Katherine Luu, Mya Zepeda and sophomore coxswain Christian Cristobal. OCC finished the race with a time of 7:07.407, six seconds in front of the runner-up Bowdoin College.
Coast also secured a second-place finish in the Women’s Varsity Four, narrowly missing out on another national title. The OCC boat made up of sophomore rowers Lauren Koermer, Sara Chiaromonte, Emma Hallums, Julia Dervieux and sophomore coxswain Izzy Sendowsky clocked in with a time of 7:50.4, 20 seconds behind the first-place boat from Florida Tech and just ahead of the rest of the pack made up of boats from Northwestern State University, University of Rhode Island, Ohio State and the University of Florida.
Although the men’s team fell short of bringing home any medals, they did manage a pair of top-five finishes, taking fifth place in the men’s novice eight with a time of 6:23:381 and fourth place in the men’s second novice eight with a time of 6:42:693.
The ACRA championships mark the end of the rowing season as the Giant Killers wrap up another successful season of competing against the best-of-the-best from across the nation.
