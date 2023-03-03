PREVIEW: Pirates take on IVC with trip to Elite Eight on the line

After steamrolling many opponents on the way to a 28-1 season, the Orange Coast College women’s basketball team is now just one win away from a trip to the 2023 CCCAA State Championship Tournament.
To get there, the Pirates will have to take care of business against conference-rival Irvine Valley College at home on Saturday for a third time this season, after sweeping the Lasers 2-0 in conference play.
“It’s really easy to be overconfident when you’ve already beaten a team twice,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said. “So we’re really trying to emphasize to the girls to not get comfortable, and to understand that IVC is going to be really fired up.”
Saturday’s contest will feature a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 8 seeded teams in the 2023 CCCAA SoCal Regionals, after the top seeded Pirates took a dominating victory over LA Trade-Tech College in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday.
The 21-8 Lasers finished in third place in the Orange Empire Conference this season, behind OCC and Cypress College. Two of the Lasers’ four conference losses came against the Pirates this season, first in a narrow 57-53 loss at home that saw IVC nearly snap OCC’s then-undefeated record. In the second matchup between the two conference-rivals, the Pirates defeated the Lasers 66-57 at home behind a dominant performance from sophomore point guard Meghan McIntyre, scoring 23 points along with 10 assists and 8 rebounds.
“They do have a little bit of an advantage in that when they lost the first game to us, they made adjustments ahead of the second game and those adjustments didn’t work because they lost again,” Doucette said. “Now they get a chance to adjust again. With us, we’re in a place of, ‘well what should we adjust since we’ve taken care of business?’”
One major way the Lasers will look to adjust is how they will attack with team-leading scorer Trasara Alexander, who shot just 4-for-17 from the field in her last outing against the Pirates. The freshman first-team All-Conference guard has been a revelation for the Lasers’ this season, averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds since the beginning of the conference schedule after averaging just 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in non-conference play. Alexander began her conference-schedule scoring explosion in her first matchup with OCC, racking up 21 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in the close loss.
“She was kind of a silent killer for us in that first game,” Doucette said. “We were just more prepared the second time around, we knew that everything is run for her, and we got her really tired and forceful with the basketball.”
Another major asset to IVC’s arsenal is sophomore guard Kennedy Pucci, who was named OEC Defensive Player of the Year this season. Averaging 9.7 points and 4.1 rebounds on the year, Pucci is often tasked to guard the opposing team’s best player for IVC, which holds opponents to the 16th-lowest field goal percentage in the state at 33%. Pucci will almost certainly match up defensively with McIntyre, who was awarded OEC Co-Player of the Year after averaging 19.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game on 50.1% shooting from the field for the Pirates this season. Despite the IVC guard’s defensive reputation, McIntyre has had little trouble scoring when guarded by Pucci so far this season, averaging 24 points on 50% shooting in her two matchups against the Lasers this year.
“I feel like I just tend to do what I do with whoever is guarding me, and I just trust my teammates in that even if she’s defending me, I have other people on my team that can score whenever they want,” McIntyre said.
The matchup between Pucci and McIntyre aside, the Pirates still face a major challenge offensively with the Lasers, who hold opponents to the 11th-lowest points per game in the state this season at 52.4. One wrinkle to IVC’s defensive game plan is they tend to “ice” pick-and-rolls, which is a coverage the Pirates have not seen frequently throughout the year.
“We had to make some game-time adjustments quickly because that was the first time we had experienced that this season,” Doucette said of OCC’s first matchup with IVC.
Forcing the ball handler down the baseline to limit her options with the basketball, the Lasers have seen some success with this coverage against the Pirates, holding them to just two double-digit scorers in both games this season, a far cry from their typical balanced scoring attack.
“It’s a different attack that they come at us with defensively, but I think for our offense, we still have the same shooters and I still roll to the basket the same way, so I think we’ll still operate fairly the same,” OCC sophomore forward Savannah Seiler said.
As the team’s leading rebounder, Seiler will be instrumental in keeping Alexander and others off the glass for OCC, as they face a Lasers team that averages 13.2 offensive rebounds per game.
“Sammy always emphasizes rebounding and in playing IVC, it’s going to be another game where it’s really important for all of us to crash on the boards and rebound hard from the first jump,” Seiler said.
While OCC has certainly been the top team of the OEC this season, the memory of IVC claiming the conference title last year after a victory over OCC is fresh on the minds of several Pirate sophomores and Doucette. Prior to OCC snapping the Lasers’ streak this season, IVC had won the last four consecutive conference titles, going undefeated against the Pirates in conference play throughout the four-year stretch.
“This is the team that completely annihilated us last year in conference and won the conference outright,” Doucette said. “So now we get to face them for a third time this year and I know IVC is going to want it bad and I just hope that we want it more than they do.”
