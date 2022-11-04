PREVIEW: Pirates hope to grab first conference win at LA Southwest

Following a shutout loss last week, the Orange Coast College Pirates will again be on the road against 0-8 LA Southwest College on Saturday.
The Cougars may just be the Pirates weakest opponent yet through eight games of the season. Yet to win a game, the Cougars have put up 13.7 points per game while allowing 55.9 this season. The Pirates, standing at 1-7, are still in search of their first road win after a 38-0 loss against Santa Ana College on Oct. 29. The Cougars having a winless record gives OCC their best opportunity for their first conference win.
“LA Southwest gives us another new week and opportunity to compete for a win,” OCC head coach Bubba Gonzalez said. “We need to play the best fundamental football and that starts with the players making plays happen when their number is called upon and if we do that, we’ll be just fine.”
The Pirates will have to be ready for what the Cougars’ offense brings to the table, despite the struggles they’ve had all season long. Cougar freshman quarterback Michael Franklin is having a disappointing season through eight games. Franklin has completed 57% of his passes for 847 yards, 8 passing touchdowns and 5 interceptions with a passer rating of 75.5.
“He does the best he can with what he’s given,” Gonzales said. “He seems to be under a lot of pressure whenever he drops back to throw.”
With the Cougars likely starting Franklin, the Pirates will be making a game time decision at the quarterback position.
“We’re going to see who will be the starting quarterback on Saturday,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going to rally behind either Brandon or Baylor.”
Freshman quarterback Baylor Ayres had a quiet game last week against Santa Ana despite not turning the ball over. Ayres was benched in the second half when sophomore quarterback Brandon Canella took over for the rest of the game. Both quarterbacks combined for 120 yards through the air, zero touchdowns, one interception and completed 10 of 30 pass attempts.
“Sometimes our quarterbacks struggle to make the right reads and then we have receivers who drop passes,” Gonzalez said. “It’s tough to have any success in the passing game if you’re struggling in those areas so we just have to get better.”
Gonzalez wants these last two games to be focused around the sophomores who are in their last season as Pirates, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t want to focus on winning.
“We’re going to do whatever we can to help them get all the film they can get, but we still want to win this game,” Gonzalez said. “We want to make sure we’re playing hard for those sophomores so they can leave this program on a positive note and move on to their next chapter of their careers.”
Despite the loss against Santa Ana, Gonzalez will look to keep the running game going with standout sophomore running back J.P. Segura. The sophomore ball carrier has had a great season where he’s compiled 710 yards and three touchdowns on the ground through eight games. Segura posted 70 rushing yards on 20 carries against Santa Ana last week and averaged only 3.5 yards per carry.
“The emphasis is getting the offensive line back on track to open up some holes for J.P to run through,” Gonzalez said. “I think JP is probably the best running back in the conference.”
With Segura’s fantastic season leading the way for the offense, he’ll be focused on his mindset against the Cougars this week.
“I want to help this team get the win so that we can be smiling on the bus on our way back home,” Segura said. “We need to come out and execute in order to win this game.”
