Coast advances with dominating playoff victory over LA Trade-Tech

Orange Coast College women’s basketball added another chapter to its storybook run this season with an 87-62 home victory over LA Trade-Tech College in the second round of the CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoffs on Saturday.
“It’s huge for us,” OCC point guard Meghan McIntyre said. “We came in here confident and expecting to win and that’s what we did.”
The visiting Beavers earned a trip to the Peterson Gym after defeating Victor Valley College 69-53 in their first-round matchup on Wednesday. The No. 1 seeded and 28-1 Pirates have been shooting teams out of gyms all season, taking and making the most threes in the state, but LA Trade-Tech was the second-best shooting team from behind the arc this season with 283 made three-pointers on 836 shots.
“Our entire gameplan was to not let them get hot from three because they live and die from the three-point line,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said.
Despite the Pirates’ defensive gameplan, the three-point shooting battle looked to be in favor of the Beavers in the opening quarter as they nailed three shots from long distance early to take a 9-7 lead, forcing Doucette to take the first timeout of the contest.
OCC was able to limit LA Trade-Tech to not scoring another three for the rest of the quarter following the timeout, but struggled on the interior defensively, allowing 14 points in the paint during the period. The Beavers led 18-11 with three minutes remaining in the quarter, but the Pirates were able to shorten the lead to 24-20 at the end of the period in large part due to an 11-point quarter from sophomore guard Karina Cabrera.
“We needed to get a hell of a lot closer to their shooters and to run them to death to tire them out,” Doucette said of the adjustments made after the first quarter.
The shift in defensive intensity was evident from the jump in the second quarter, as McIntyre cut off both of LA Trade-Tech’s first two possessions with steals. Coast went to a full-court press defensively in the quarter and had great success with it, forcing seven turnovers and holding the Beavers to 15 points.
“The goal was to get them tired so they would make mistakes and we could surprise them with the press and force them into silly mistakes,” said Cabrera, who had three steals off inbounds passes in the Pirates’ win.
After trailing 34-28 early in the quarter, Coast took off on a 12-2 run led by impressive three-point shooting from sophomore guard Annie Trinh, who scored 8 of OCC’s 12 points during the stretch. After nailing a wide-open three off a dish from McIntyre to take the lead at 37-34, Trinh launched another three on the following possession that was missed and scooped off the backboard by sophomore forward Savannah Seiler, who finished Saturday’s game with a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds as well as contributing in the passing game with four assists. Seiler snatched the board off the glass and immediately whipped it over to Trinh for another shot, this time resulting in another make from distance, forcing a timeout from the Beavers.
“We knew that against this team, it was going to be a game of runs,” Doucette said. “Every time they went on a run we would talk about it and make adjustments and go on a run ourselves.”
OCC continued to dominate the second quarter thanks to a fast-paced offensive game plan, with McIntyre pushing the ball down the court after each steal, resulting in a 17-0 first half advantage for the Pirates in points off turnovers as they took a 48-39 lead into half.
“Defense is the engine for us,” McIntyre said. “Getting a stop and getting out in transition is our game.”
The Orange Empire Conference Co-Player of the Year finished with 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting along with 11 rebounds and 7 assists in the win.
With both squad’s seasons on the line, the defensive intensity ramped up from both sides in the third quarter, with each team only scoring 14 in the period. The Beavers went on an 8-0 run to open the period with guard Alyssa Ke scoring six straight points in the run, but Coast would battle to bring its lead back to 9 at the end of the quarter with a 62-53 lead. Despite scoring the majority of her points from the rim on Saturday night, Seiler capped the quarter off with a mid-range buzzer beater off a dish from McIntyre to extend OCC’s lead. All 14 of LA Trade-Tech’s points came in the paint in the quarter, as the Pirates were able to limit the team to 0-for-3 shooting from behind the three-point line.
The final period of the Pirates’ playoff win started out similar to the third, with each team only scoring three points by the quarter’s halfway point. However, a three-point make from sophomore forward Gabby Samiy opened the floodgates for Orange Coast, who unleashed a 12-0 run to salt the game and clinch a spot in the third round of the SoCal Regionals.
“It felt really good to put it away because that’s something we’ve been emphasizing all year,” McIntyre said. “We’ve let teams hang around before and we can’t do that.”
Cabrera led the team in scoring in the run with 5 points on two driving layups and one and-one free throw attempt, and led the team in scoring overall in the win with 24 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field and 9-for-9 shooting from the charity stripe.
“It felt really good,” Cabrera said of her performance. “I wish some more threes went in but we all did what we were supposed to do.”
After putting the game out of contention with the run, OCC would go on to clinch the 87-62 victory in the first postseason victory at home for the program since 2016.
“I’m super proud of this team, but we have to take care of business next round,” Doucette said.
With the win, the Pirates are now just one game away from a state finals trip, but will have to defeat No. 8-seed and conference-rival Irvine Valley College for a third time this season on Saturday to advance.
“They’re a good, solid team, but we’ll still be confident in ourselves,” McIntyre said. “I’m excited to play them again.”
