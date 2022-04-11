Both the men’s volleyball team and women’s beach volleyball program are undefeated in Orange Empire Conference play so far. The indoor team, having finished the year with an undefeated conference record, will begin its playoff journey on Saturday.
Women’s Beach Volleyball (11-0, 7-0)
The Pirates remain undefeated after sweeping Santa Ana College and Cypress College on April 8.
The full article of OCC’s doubleheader can be found here.
Orange Coast’s next doubleheader will be at Golden West College on Friday, when the program faces the Dons at 10 a.m. and the Rustlers at noon.
Men’s Volleyball (17-1, 8-0)
Orange Coast College men’s volleyball team closed out its regular season with back-to-back road wins at Santiago Canyon College and Fullerton College on Wednesday and Friday.
By completing the season sweep against both schools, OCC will finish the regular season with an undefeated record in the Orange Empire Conference. In addition to their conference record, the Pirates did not lose a single set to a conference opponent until their 3-1 road win over Santiago Canyon.
Against Fullerton, OCC won in three sets to the scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-19, respectively, meaning the Pirates won 24 out of 25 sets against conference opponents this season in an impressive display of dominance.
The successful road trip for the Pirates extends their winning streak to 12 games heading into round one of the SoCal Regional Playoffs. Coast will host Moorpark College on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoffs.
Baseball (15-17, 5-10)
The Pirates were only able to take one win in their three-game series against Cypress College.
The full story on the series against the Chargers is available here.
OCC will play two non-conference games, against Glendale Community College on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and Los Angeles Mission College on Friday at noon.
Softball (15-16, 7-9)
The Pirates won two of three matchups last week.
Orange Coast defeated Riverside City College by mercy rule on April 4, 12-4.
Details of Monday’s game are available here.
OCC started their two-game road trip on Wednesday and lost their first matchup against Cypress College 4-2. Freshman infielder Julia Douglass and freshman catcher Gillian Gordon scored the only runs for the Pirates in the second inning.
Orange Coast bounced back nicely by defeating Saddleback College on April 8 with the final score of 4-0.
OCC will return home on Monday to face rival Golden West College on Monday at 3 p.m.
Men’s Track and Field
The Pirates took second place on their track meet on April 5 at the Southern California Decathlon Championship at El Camino College.
Full stats on Wednesday’s event is available here.
Next track meet will be at Golden West College on April 22 at 10 a.m.
Crew
Both men and women’s crew competed in their respective Collins Cups against UC Irvine on April 9.
Full coverage with photos is accessible here.
