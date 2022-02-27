Orange Coast College’s basketball regular seasons were capped off with a playoff bid for the women’s team, while tennis continued to roll, with each program winning its last two matchups. Overall, OCC programs went 12-2 from Feb. 21-27.
Women’s Basketball (20-8, 9-3)
OCC defeated Riverside City College 66-64 on Thursday, winning their 20th game of the season — the team’s highest mark since the 2010-2011 regular season.
Sophomore guard Alexis Legan led the charge, finishing with 33 points and eight rebounds.
In 22 games this season, Legan was the Pirates’ leading scorer with an average of 22 points per game. Earlier this month, the sophomore guard committed to Division I Sam Houston State University, making her the first women’s basketball D1 commit at OCC since 2009.
The Pirates clinched a playoff appearance with the win, but the official playoff schedule will not be released until early next week. Stay tuned for an update on Coast Report’s website.
Men’s Basketball (7-19, 3-13)
The Pirates defeated Golden West College 84-71 in their final home game of the season on Feb. 21. The victory signified a three-game win streak for men’s hoops, a reasonably bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season.
OCC closed out the year by being blown out in a road loss to Santiago Canyon College 103-73 on Feb. 25.
The Pirates had only seven players active, but four of them finished the game with double digits in points.
Freshman guard Jydon “Boogie” Hall finished the year as the Pirates’ leading scorer, averaging 18 PPG over 24 games this season.
Men’s Tennis (8-3, 2-0)
OCC was two-for-two in their matches last week.
The Pirates defeated Saddleback College at home 5-2 on Feb. 22, then went on the road Feb. 24 to beat Fullerton College 6-3.
The Pirates will try to extend their winning streak to four in a row on Tuesday when they take on Irvine Valley College at 2 p.m.
Women’s Tennis (7-1, 2-0)
OCC was in complete control this week, winning on the road against Saddleback College Feb. 22, then defeating Fullerton College on Feb. 24 in an 8-1 beating.
The Pirates’ matchup against Irvine Valley College on Tuesday was canceled, making their next game Thursday at Riverside College, beginning at 2 p.m.
Men’s Volleyball (7-1)
OCC had two home non-conference matchups this week. On Feb. 23, the Pirates took down Grossmont College 3-0, and on Feb. 25, they swept San Diego Mesa College 3-0 as well.
The Pirates will begin a four-game road trip this week, starting with Palomar College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball (3-0)
OCC continued their dominant start to the season with a 5-0 win against El Camino College on Feb. 24. The undefeated Pirates are 15-0 as a team in their matchups this year.
The Pirates will play on the road on Friday, taking on Mt. San Antonio College at 11 a.m.
Baseball (10-5)
Coast won two of three in their weekend series against Sacramento City College. A complete recap of the series is available here.
Baseball will be on the road in their next game at Palomar College on Tuesday, first pitch at 1 p.m.
