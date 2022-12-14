Pirates extend double-digit winning streak, remain undefeated

The Orange Coast College women’s basketball team kept its undefeated season rolling following a 71-62 win over Long Beach City College on Tuesday that improved the win streak to 11.
“This was a gritty win where we knew we had to come out that way and play disciplined,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said.
The Pirates, who are ranked No. 2 in Southern California, found a way to beat the Vikings, ranked No. 13 after sophomore forward Gabby Samiy had an incredible performance on the court.
Samiy shot 12-of-19 from the field in recording a career-high 28 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
“She was due for a performance like that and she did her thing,” Doucette said.
The undefeated Pirates got off to a slow start in the first quarter where they were held to zero points in the first seven minutes of the game. The Pirates shot only 27% from the field during the entire first period, which led to the team only putting up 11 points by the end of the quarter.
After trailing 14-11 to the Vikings, OCC continued to keep the game close in the second quarter where the defense allowed no three pointers. The offense continued to shoot under 30% from the field, but managed to put up nine points from behind the arc to take a seven point lead by the end of the first half.
“When our shots weren’t falling, we just kept pushing,” Doucette said. “We were really working to get the best shot instead of forcing shots that would keep on making us struggle offensively.”
With the Vikings utilizing a full-court press on the Pirates, sophomore point guard Meghan McIntyre found ways to attack the defense by scoring 16 points in the second half with seven of those points coming from the free throw line.
The Pirates managed to go 57% from behind the arc in the third quarter, which helped the team score 24 points before the final quarter.
With the Pirates leading 50-46 to begin the fourth quarter, the offense managed to draw 14 fouls in the paint in the 4th quarter and that became the turning point of the game.
The Pirates visited the free throw line seven times where they went 6-of-7, while the Vikings only shot at the line twice. That ultimately led to another win for Coast.
“We had to hold our box out and be ready for whatever Long Beach would come with and we did it to finish the game off,” Doucette said.
The Pirates will face Southwestern College at the San Diego City Tournament on Thursday, as the team looks to continue staying undefeated.
“We still have a lot of work to do and we’ll be ready for what’s next,” Doucette said.
