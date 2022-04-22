Undefeated Pirates celebrate OEC title in regular season finale

After eight years of battle inside the Orange Empire Conference, the Orange Coast College beach volleyball team stands alone at the top for the very first time.
The Pirates (14-0, 10-0) swept Fullerton College 5-0 on Friday, fulfilling an undefeated season overall, and clinching the program’s first ever OEC title since the CCCAA’s adoption of beach volleyball in 2015.
“It’s exciting to be able to achieve this,” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “In Southern California and in the Orange Empire Conference, it is such strong volleyball. To win a conference title [here] is a really big achievement, and I feel like we did it solid one through five.”
Cutenese has been head of the Pirates for all of official program history, including the two seasons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which stifled a couple of potential first-place showings from Coast during that stretch. The long-time Pirate said there would always be asterisks next to those seasons, but winning in 2022 makes up for it.
The Fullerton Hornets (12-7, 6-4) came into the season finale third in the OEC, but Coast still made it look easy — despite the 18 mph winds howling through the courts.
The No. 5 pair of freshmen Izzy Duchaine and Emily Payne defeated its counterpart 21-6 and 21-5, while No. 1 pair Alanna Shields-Sophie Sola routed Fullerton 12-13 and 21-5 to cap off the year.
“We just talked to each other,” Shields said. “We had to communicate a lot.”
Sola mentioned how the team has a lot of experience playing in the wind. Not only does OCC call Newland Courts home for official competition, but because the college does not have beach volleyball facilities on-site, the Pirates get all of their practice in on the Huntington Beach coast.
On sets throughout the day, spike attempts were often compromised from the wind pushing the ball off course — and sometimes, over the net for a free ball to the other side.
In the No. 3 pair, the freshman duo of Sara Enright-Summer Hanks swatted the Hornets 21-14 and 21-9. With the win, Hanks tied the program’s all-time lead for individual wins, with 24.
In the OEC Pairs Play-In Tournament next week, Hanks can break Rylee Adair’s mark set in 2019. The reigning state pairs champion is also the program’s leader in win%, having never lost an individual match.
“It’s great,” Hanks said. “All of my teammates have been so supportive the whole year. Whenever we finish our game, we come to support each other, in practice we push each other, and our coaches come every day and make sure we work hard.”
At the conclusion of play, the Pirates gave thanks to their opponent, then promptly rushed into the water in celebration of the greatest year in program history.
OCC may have conquered the OEC, but Cutenese stressed that there is a new echelon for the program to climb — the playoffs.
The first matches of the OEC Pairs Tournament will begin Wednesday at noon at Irvine Valley College. The pairs drawings will be announced on Monday after the OEC coaches convene to construct the play-in bracket.
Last season, OCC had three pairs representing the program in the CCCAA State Semifinals, and Cutenese thinks it will be a similar scene in 2022.
“We’ve had two teams play at [pair] one, then Summer [Hanks] and Sara [Enright] have been pretty solid at threes, and they have been in practice challenging the two’s and the one’s,” Cutenese said. “And I really see our fours pushing because they’re playing against the ones and the twos, so they’re used to that level of competition.”
Editor’s note: Archives kept by former OCC Beach Volleyball coach Hank Schellingerhout were used in this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.