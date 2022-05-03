Orange Coast College beach volleyball continued to add to the laundry list of firsts realized this season with its greatest accomplishment yet.
The Pirates routed Ventura College 5-0 and won a tight 3-2 nail biter against Santa Barbara City College to clinch their first CCCAA State Championship appearance in program history on Tuesday at Newland Courts in Huntington Beach.
“It’s a huge milestone,” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “We always challenge the players to leave their mark on the program. This is the first team to win [the Orange Empire] Conference, and the first team to go to state.”
The morning started with a complete sweep of Ventura. Coast did not even allow its opposing Pirates to win a set in the regionals opener — the closest being a 25-23 match victory from OCC No. 4 pair sophomore Lexy Mendoza and freshman Paige Cutwright.
SBCC went 13-1 on the season, and built on that record with a win over Ventura on Tuesday morning. The victory set the stage for a winner-take-all matchup to conclude the regional playoffs against OCC, who was ready with five stacked duos.
The Vaqueros gave Coast an early scare with a two-set win over the Pirate’s No. 1 pair Brisa Zapata-Reaves/Rachel Blair, and inched closer with a three-set victory in the No. 5 match against OCC freshmen Emily Payne/Izzy Duchaine.
Coast’s No. 2 pair, freshmen Alanna Shields/Sophia Sola, breezed by their opponents 21-13 and 21-10, but the team needed two more wins to punch tickets to state.
In the number three pair, OCC freshmen Sara Enright/Summer Hanks battled SBCC freshmen Jaceline McKie/Corinne Tommeraason. The three’s played a tight first set, but Enright put the Pirates up for good with a precise angle shot to win set one 21-19. Enright/Hanks kept the pressure on for a 21-9 win in set two.
With the game tied 2-2, the deciding matchup for a CCCAA State Championship bid came down to the four’s: Cutwright/Mendoza for OCC, and Vaquero freshmen Karoline Ruiz/Irey Therese Sandholt.
Coast struggled in the first set, losing 21-13. All year long, Cutenese preached about composure, and Cutwright/Mendoza surely took note.
The duo, often referred to by their coach as the team’s “most improved pair,” exploded for a 21-10 victory in the second set, putting the fate of the team’s playoff run on a third set to 15 points.
OCC jumped ahead early, but SBCC still came as close as two points of the lead late. After a timeout at 12-10, Cutwright/Mendoza used the breather to take out the Vaqueros once and for all, 15-11.
“It was super nerve-wracking,” Cutwright said. “We were able to stay calm and collected, and play as good as we know.”
When the final point dropped into the sand, the Pirates rushed the court in celebration of their first ever CCCAA State Championship appearance.
Coast, bent on finishing the job, will enter the state championship pool set to hash it out May 12-14 at Irvine Valley College.
“If we can keep our confidence up and just play how we know we can play, we can go really far,” Cutwright said.
Cutenese said that both the Pirates No. 5 pair Payne/Izzy Duchaine and No. 6 pair sophomore Rachel Street and freshman Jadyn Pope will be ready for the possible three-game tournament next Saturday.
“I kind of beat myself up today for not utilizing that and seeing that as a possibility [today],” Cutenese said. “But now I've learned something and moving forward they'll both be ready to play.”
