Orange Coast College women’s hoops was without its leading scorer Alexis Legan on Friday, but used the next woman up in a gritty home effort.
The Pirates defeated Golden West College 59-47, extending the team’s winning streak to three games. OCC got the victory in the absence of sophomore guard Legan, who is averaging 21.5 points per game, but sat out the contest because of a shoulder injury.
“I’m very, very happy we got it done, that’s all I can say,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said. “But we’re going to play them again on Monday, and I can promise you that we’re going to be spending a lot of time on free throws from now until then.”
GWC committed an astronomical 37 fouls, gifting OCC 49 free throw attempts. The Pirates shot 34-49 (69.4%) from the line in total.
OCC freshman guard Annie Trinh stepped up as the team’s leading scorer, dropping 26 against the Rustlers. Trinh shot 13-16 from the free throw stripe, for an impressive 81% mark.
“Annie has been capable of going off like that all year,'' Doucette said. “We told her tonight ‘look, you got to step up because we're down with Alexis [Legan] being out.’ She did exactly what she needed to do.”
In an exceptionally physical first quarter, the Pirates were able to draw eight fouls against GWC, including two charges. Using the referee’s whistle to their advantage, the Pirates took an early 13-12 lead heading into the second period.
OCC freshman guard Karina Cabrera was the clear number one option for the team early, scoring four points on six shots in the opening quarter.
The Rustlers caught the hot hand in the second quarter, and a jump shot from freshman guard Makaia Smith gave them their first lead of the game. A three-pointer by freshman forward Sheridan Bivens with four seconds left on the clock gave GWC a seven point lead, 24-17 at half.
In the second quarter, OCC shot a forgettable 0-16 from the field, but were still able to add four points from the charity stripe.
Rebounding was another distinguishing factor in the first half, as the Rustlers controlled the boards with a 19-12 rebound differential.
OCC freshman forward Karissa Chvilicek finally broke the offense’s dry spell, nailing two free throws to start the third quarter. It took until midway through the period, but the Pirates built up enough momentum to take a 27-26 lead over GWC, courtesy of a three-point play from Trinh.
The freshman took over for the Pirates in the third quarter, drilling a wing jumper from outside the arc, converting two free throws, and driving to the basket for another two points. Trinh finished the quarter with 10 points, and a crucial assist on a two-on-one fastbreak that propelled OCC to a nine point lead late in the third.
“I was getting banged up, but I was just trying to do what I could for my team,” Trinh said. “I’m going to be aggressive every game, and do what the team needs me to do.”
Continuing to capitalize on the offensive glass, the Rustlers brought the score as close as 39-36, but Cabrera was able to stop the bleeding, sinking two free throws with about eight minutes to play in the game. At that point, the score was 41-36 in favor of OCC.
Dashing to the basket, OCC’s Trinh was able to convert another and-one opportunity. On the very next offensive possession, Cabrera finished a solo fastbreak at the rack. With six minutes to play in the contest, OCC led 46-37 and had all of the momentum in the world.
GWC was praying for threes to fall through the net, but to no avail. The Pirates separated to a double digit lead before finishing off the Rustlers by a 12-point margin of victory.
Both teams shot under 10% from beyond the arc; OCC was at the lowest mark with 1-18 (5.6%), while Golden West was 2-26 (7.7%), including a 0-19 stretch in the second half.
The Orange Empire Conference rivals will meet again Monday at Golden West College, tip-off at 3 p.m.
“We’re going to watch film and make sure we’re making the adjustments that we need,” Trinh said. “The shots will fall. We just have to keep practicing.”
