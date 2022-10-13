PREVIEW: Pirates look to rebound against undefeated Citrus College

Following a much-needed week of rest, the Orange Coast College Pirates are set to face off with 5-0 Citrus College at home on Saturday.
The Owls may be the Pirates’ most formidable opponent yet this season. Boasting an undefeated record, Citrus has posted 35.8 points per game while only allowing 15.4 per game this season. The Pirates, currently sitting at 1-4 on the year, will be looking for an upset victory at home after suffering a 31-0 loss against Mt. San Jacinto College the last time they saw action on Oct. 1. Fortunately for OCC, having a bye week leading into this game leaves the Pirates well-equipped to take on Citrus fully healthy.
“A lot of the guys needed the bye week since we were a little bit dinged up, as most teams are after the grind of the first half of the season,” OCC head coach Bubba Gonzalez said. “Some of those nagging injuries went away so we’re excited to get back to work.”
The Pirates will need to be firing on all cylinders on Saturday to deal with the challenges the Owls’ will throw at them, specifically in the passing game. Citrus sophomore quarterback Adam Urena is having a phenomenal start to the season through five games. Urena has completed 68% of his passes for 1,354 yards through the air, 21 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions with a passer rating of 130.5 this year.
“One thing that comes to mind about him is that he’s a good decision maker and does a very good job of getting the ball to his playmakers as well as running and executing the offense correctly,” Gonzalez said. “He does a very good job of adapting and adjusting to what’s been thrown at him.”
Urena’s favorite receiving target this season has been his twin brother Austin Urena, who he’s hooked up with for 33 receptions, 281 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. With Urena averaging 4.2 touchdowns per game and 270.8 passing yards, the Pirates defense will have to look for a way to slow him down.
“We have got to make sure we limit him in the pocket and force him to make decisions fast so that he doesn’t have much time back there to pick us apart,” Gonzalez said.
While the OCC defense will have their hands full keeping the Owls’ quarterback in check, it is unclear who will be leading the offense under center come Saturday.
Three weeks ago, the Pirates claimed their first and only win of the season so far against Santa Monica City College with freshman quarterback Baylor Ayres receiving his first start in place of benched sophomore quarterback Brandon Cannella. In that game, Ayres had the best statistical performance from an OCC quarterback this season, as he completed 18 of 25 passes through the air for 205 yards, three touchdown passes and added two more scores with his legs as well.
Ayres earned the nod for his second college career start the next week at Mt. San Jacinto, but was benched for Cannella after attempting only nine passes and completing five of them for 27 yards. Cannella would finish the game for the Pirates, and posted a stat line of 4-for-17, throwing for 54 passing yards.
“We were struggling and we needed a spark so we decided to give Brandon another shot and he went in there and was able to move the ball a little better than Ayres,” Gonzalez said. “When you only have 82 total passing yards then that’s not going to help you win anything so we just need to be better in the passing game.”
Regardless of who’s in at quarterback for OCC on Saturday, the offense will continue to heavily rely on sophomore running back J.P. Segura. The ball carrier out of Mexico City has been a bright spot for the Pirates’ offensive unit this season, as he’s compiled 386 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 5.2 yards per rush through five games this season. Segura saw a season-low 11 rushing attempts against Mt. San Jacinto two weeks ago, but Gonzalez expects the running game to be a major factor against Citrus.
“I’m always going to try and establish the run,” Gonzalez said. “One of the things we want to do is to try and keep their offense off the field, so if we could establish the run game and start grinding up the clock and grinding out those hard yards, that’s going to keep our defense well-rested.”
Despite his strong start to the year, Segura’s focus heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Owls is all about what he can do better as a ball carrier.
“There’s times where I can be hesitant, and I’ve got to stop doing that,” Segura said. “I’ve got to just trust the guys up front. They’re the ones that get the job done and get me in the end zone.”
Toppling the Owls will certainly be a huge challenge for the Pirates this week, and to have an opportunity to steal this one, Gonzalez outlined three areas the team must be successful in.
“We have to be able to pass the ball, cannot give up big plays, and find a way to have some big things happen on special teams,” Gonzalez said.
Staff writer Enrique Rodriguez also contributed to the reporting on this story.
