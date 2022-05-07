Regional Pairs Tournament: Pirates go head-to-head, three pairs qualify for state

Orange Coast College had teammates take on teammates in the 2022 CCCAA SoCal Regionals Pairs Championship, but was still able to have all eligible duos move on to state over the weekend.
The Pirates finished regionals with three of the team’s pairs qualified for the state championship tournament, despite two of the duos going head-to-head at El Camino College.
Coast’s one’s, Brisa Zapata-Reaves/Rachel Blair; two’s, Alanna Shields/Sophia Sola; and four’s, Lexy Mendoza/Paige Cutwright will each have a bid in the pairs state championship May 13-14 at Irvine Valley College.
Shields/Sola was the only OCC pair remaining in the winner’s bracket after day one, and continued play on Saturday for optimal seeding in the state bracket. The two’s won five matches over the weekend to earn the No. 1 seed for state.
“First of all, they’re [all] deserving of it,” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “They’ve been pushing each other in practice, which has made them better and helped them get to state.”
Blair/Zapata-Reaves swept El Camino College’s freshman pair of Brea Rutledge/Leafa Juarez in the opening round (21-19, 21-11) on Friday, before Shields/Sola knocked out freshman Aria Barker and sophomore Paola Peralta from Miracosta (21-14, 21-11) to set up an all-Pirates matchup between the one’s and two’s in the second round.
“They’ve played each other a ton throughout the year, and it’s gone back-and-forth,” OCC assistant coach John Braunstein said. “The thing with Sophie [Sola] and Alanna [Shields] is they have such a good connection playing together for years. … but Brisa [Zapata-Reaves] and Rachel [Blair] can split block, and they’re both really good hand setters. They can make up the difference quite a bit on out-of-system plays.”
Blair/Zapata-Reaves took the lead early in the first set, but a couple of service errors allowed Shields/Sola to claw back into the game. The OCC one’s and two’s tied at 14, 16, 17, 19 and 20 in the latter-half of the opening set, but a ill-advised hit from Blair outside the sideline set up a set-clinching block at the net from Shields on the next play to give the two’s a 1-0 lead in the match.
“We stuck to our game plan,” Sola said. “We targeted Rachel [Blair], and Alanna [Shields] was blocking angle and pulling angle.”
In response, the one’s really upped their aggressiveness at the net, and it paid off — with the OCC bigs taking set two by a score of 21-12. Blair was often the finisher, hammering down spikes through the Shields/Sola defensive front. With channeled ball control and positioning, Blair/Zapata-Reaves evened the set score at one a piece.
Shields/Sola jumped ahead 5-1 in the final set after capitalizing on a few botched passes from the one’s, but two service errors from Shields gave some momentum back to their opponents.
The one’s used powerful swings to eventually tie the game 13-13, but an attempted block by Blair went out of bounds to bring the game to match point for the two’s. In response to a tough over by Sola, Zapata-Reaves tried to jump-set the ball to her partner, but a double contact violation was called to end the game. Shields/Sola escaped the match against their teammates-turned-adversaries, and moved on to the tournament quarterfinals.
“One of the things that we’ve really been stressing with them is serving and finishing, and I felt like it was a breakdown of serving for both sides,” Cutenese said. “In the third set it was tied, I believe it was 12-12. Brisa misses the serve, which gave them 13, and then you're having to play catch up. That’s really what it came down to.”
OCC’s four’s, Paige Cutwright/Lexy Mendoza, again had to work out of an adverse situation to move on in the pairs seeding.
The Pirates duo had already gone on a miraculous run in the Orange Empire Conference Pairs Tournament to clinch a regionals appearance, but a straight-set loss to El Camino College’s one’s in the first round dropped Cutwright/Mendoza into the consolation bracket yet again.
Needing two wins to qualify for state seeding, the OCC four’s benefited from a forfeit in the first round of consols, setting up a matchup against Santa Barbara City College for a state bid.
Cutwright/Mendoza promptly defeated the Vaqueros’s duo of freshmen Bella Johnson/Corinne Tommeraason 21-18 and 21-15 to clinch the No. 20 seed in the state championship tournament.
Day 2
Shields/Sola kicked off Saturday with a quarterfinals matchup against SBCC’s freshmen Emma Crabbe/Kelissa Lemoine. In the team regional playoffs on Tuesday, the Vaqueros duo pulled off a straight-set victory (21-16, 21-13) against OCC’s one’s, Blair/Zapata-Reaves.
The first set went shot-for-shot. The Vaqueros served Sola all match, but Shields more than made her presence felt at the net in both blocking and swinging opportunities. OCC went on a 3-1 scoring run after SBCC tied the game 17-17, and Shields/Sola was able to win match point on a net violation by Crabbe.
Shields’ power and Sola’s placement were spot on in the next set, putting the duo up 8-4 early in the second game. Crabbe/Lemoine came as close as 20-19 to the OCC lead, but Shields put the game to bed with a savvy touch hit underneath the Vaqueros’ defense. Neither Crabbe or Lemoine had a shot of returning the sharp hit, and OCC advanced to the next round.
“We feel so much momentum,” Shields said. “Each game we’re going in, we’re just expecting to win. I think that’s making a huge difference in our level of play.”
The OCC two’s went right into another revenge game in the semifinals, facing El Camino College’s freshman duo of Fayth Rascon/Lauren McCarthy — the team responsible for Cutwright/Mendoza’s loss in the opening round of regionals.
Sola got her and Shields ahead 10-4 with a few service aces early in the first set. ECC started the match serving to Sola, but had some success when they switched to Shields. The Warriors came as close as 20-18, but a failed block at the net gave OCC the first set, 21-18.
The second set was madness. Coast and El Camino tied at 2, 6, 7, 10-15 and 17 points in the game. The difference, as Shields touched on, was exploiting the weak right-arm side of ECC’s Rascon.
“We were serving [Rascon] because we knew that she was trying to go line,” Shields said. “We were able to read her a little better than [McCarthy].”
Shields, who shared that her shoulder was bothering her at that point in the tournament, was still able to make an impact at the net with well-calculated touch hits. On match point, the freshman out of Huntington Beach found sand on a soft angle shot to win the match 21-18.
Unknown to OCC’s two’s at the time, that game would be the quasi-regional finals, since Irvine Valley College’s freshman duo of Barett Nolan/Jolie Rasmussen would later forfeit the final game of the tournament, satisfied with their seeding for state.
“I really feel like Alanna and Sophie took advantage [of this tournament]. It gave them a lot of confidence,” Cutenese said. “I feel like they’re a different team now then they were before we started.”
As OCC’s two’s celebrated SoCal beach volleyball supremacy, Blair/Zapata-Reaves fought to improve their seeding. The OCC one’s were squared up against San Diego Mesa College freshman duo Austia Mendiola/Sophia Jarosz — where the loser would receive the No. 12 seed in state seeding, and the winner could go on to get as high as the No. 9 seed.
OCC stomped the Olympians 21-14 in the opening set. The second set was much closer, but the Pirates closed out the consolation game with a 21-19 victory. Blair/Zapata-Reaves would later forfeit the game to decide the No. 9 seed, and were then solidified at the No. 10 seed for state.
At the end of the 2022 CCCAA SoCal Regionals Pairs Tournament, Shields/Sola clinched the No. 1 seed in state, Blair/Zapata-Reaves earned the No. 10 seed, and Cutwright/Mendoza rallied for the No. 20 seed.
State pairs play will begin May 13 at 8 a.m. at the Irvine Valley College beach volleyball facility.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever had three pairs in the state tournament,” Cutenese said. “I’m really excited.”
