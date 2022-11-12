PREVIEW: Pirates hope to win finale at home against West LA

Following a blowout win last week, the Orange Coast Pirates will return home to play the final game of the season against 3-6 West LA College on Saturday.
The Wildcats hold similarities with the Prates as both teams have been struggling through nine games of the season. With a losing record, the WIldcats have put up 28.3 points per game while allowing 34.3 this season. The Pirates, standing at 2-7, are in search of their final win of the season after a 47-6 win against LA Southwest College on Nov. 5. The Pirates having home field advantage gives the team a big opportunity to finish the season strong with a win against the Wildcats.
“This will be a very hard fought game since both teams are playing for pride and are hungry for the win,” OCC head coach Bubba Gonzalez said. “Despite their record, they have a good team and dangerous offense so we need to control the line of scrimmage and shut down their run game.”
The Pirates will look to both stop a Wildcats’ running game that averages 190.1 yards per game and a passing game led by an efficient quarterback. Wildcats’ sophomore quarterback Cassell Wiggins is having a solid season through nine games. Wiggins has completed 66% of his passes for 1,469 yards, 13 passing touchdowns and 6 interceptions with a passer rating of 94.1.
“Wiggins does a good job getting the ball to his playmakers which keeps the defense from loading the box to stop the run,” Gonzalez said. “He can hurt you with his legs so we need to keep him in the pocket and put pressure on him so he doesn’t get comfortable.”
With the WIldcats likely rolling with Wiggins, the Pirates will be making their final game-time decision at the quarterback position.
Freshman quarterback Baylor Ayres had a very efficient game last week against LA Southwest despite throwing the ball only 10 times. Ayres played the entire game, where he completed 80% of his passes for 122 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception with a passer rating of 117.4.
Whoever is named starting quarterback for the Pirates this week should have many opportunities to throw the ball around the field since the Wildcats have been giving up 288.9 yards through the air.
“We need to stick to the game plan since it worked last week but we’re going to implement some things that we think might work against their defense,” Ayres said. “Establishing the run game first and then trying to go over the top through the air is what we’re going to do on offense.”
The Pirates’ offense will look to run the ball with J.P. Segura, who is having a career season. The sophomore running back has compiled 1,013 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground through nine games. Segura posted a career-high 303 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns against LA Southwest last week.
“J.P. is the strength of our offense and we will continue to rely on his leadership,” Gonzalez said.
With Segura breaking past a 1,000 yards on the season, he’ll be focused on the importance of the team working together to get the win this week.
“The main thing is that we need to continue to trust each other and be focused on ourselves,” Segura said. “I know that we’re a very good team and I know we can be even better so it’s all about working together to get the job done.”
Gonzalez gave out his three goals the team must execute in order to win Saturday’s finale.
“We need to execute in all phases of the game, run the ball very well and defensively stop the running game,” Gonzalez said.
