Coast cools down red-hot Saddleback in a sweeping effort

Orange Coast College bounced back in a big way on Wednesday with a dominant 3-0 victory over Saddleback College.
Leading up to their conference battle with the Bobcats, the Pirates were coming off a surprising upset loss to Santa Ana College that dropped them down eight spots in the top 25 state rankings. Meanwhile, the Bobcats were on the other side of a huge upset last week, as they took down No. 12 Irvine Valley College, one of only three schools to beat OCC this season, in a five-set road win. The two upsets from last week placed these two programs in a tie for third place in the Orange Empire Conference, but the Pirates would be the ones to break it with an impressive sweep at home.
“I think it builds our confidence because the team knows exactly what they did against Irvine Valley,” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “We were tied with them in the conference, so I hope this win gives us the confidence we need.”
The Bobcats kept it close to begin the first set, but when trailing 6-5, the Pirates started to pull away thanks to three straight aces. The first would come from freshman middle blocker Natalia Brandlin, while the next two came from sophomore outside hitter and Pirate leading scorer Brisa Zapata-Reaves, who had four of her nine kills in the set. Her performance as well as five Saddleback service errors allowed OCC to build a commanding 10-point lead at 20-10. With the first set in their grasp, the Pirates committed numerous attack errors that gave the Bobcats the opportunity to make a 6-2 run. However, sophomore middle blocker Paige Cutwright managed to close the deal for the Pirates with a kill to win the set 25-17.
“I think a lot clicked for us,” Cutwright said. “We really came together and kind of came back from our previous game at Santa Ana, so it was really exciting.”
Cutwright, who leads the entire California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) in hitting percentage at 55%, had a strong showing for the Pirates on Wednesday with seven kills and three blocks.
Leading 8-5 early in the second set, the Pirates would turn the set into a blowout with an 8-0 run. Brandlin caught fire in the second with a solid three kills and one block to help OCC claim the set 25-12.
“They’re a very scrappy team. I’ll give them that, but we came through,” Brandlin said.
Saddleback claimed a rare lead early in the third set at 4-2, but quickly gave way to an astounding 13-0 run to OCC. Zapata-Reaves and freshman opposite Kingsley Mason led the team in scoring during this stretch with three kills each. Coast cruised to a third set win and a sweep after the run, as a pair of Saddleback attack errors clinched the set in OCC’s favor, 25-16.
After moving into a tie for second place in the conference, the Pirates will now turn their sights to a home matchup against Fullerton College on Friday.
“Hopefully we can keep this momentum going and just play like we did tonight and completely shut them out,” Cutwright said.
Staff writer Enrique Rodriguez also contributed to the reporting on this story.
