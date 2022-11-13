Pirates cap off season with home victory over West LA

On a night where 11 sophomores suited up as Pirates for the last time, the Orange Coast College football team finished its season with a hard-fought 21-14 victory at home over West LA College on Saturday.
“Every year we always have to say goodbye to some sophomores, and this group is really special to me,” OCC head coach Bubba Gonzalez said. “They’re a very important group to me and what we’re trying to do here, and because of them, we’re going to be successful moving forward.”
The second-straight win for the Pirates leaves them with a 3-7 record for the season, and a fourth-place finish in the American Metro Conference.
In his final game at OCC, sophomore linebacker and team-leading tackler Jake Hall made his presence known early in the Wildcats’ backfield, sacking West LA quarterback Cassell Wiggins to force a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession. The Pirates offense took the field with sophomore quarterback Brandon Cannella at the helm, but was forced to punt quickly after another three-and-out.
On the following drive, the Wildcats provided the first spark of offense on Saturday night, as running back Malik Norman brought the visitors into the red zone with a 23-yard carry. However, West LA could not come away with points on the drive, as Wiggins narrowly missed wide receiver Kannon Davis on a fourth down conversion attempt at the OCC 20-yard line.
After another Pirates punt, the Wildcats were the first team to get on the scoreboard after a 58-yard drive ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Wiggins to running back Damon Badenhorst.
As the Coast offense continued to sputter, West LA would receive the ball for another possession early in the second quarter. With Wiggins dropping back to pass from the Wildcats’ 41-yard line, freshman linebacker Johnny Brigandi would provide a huge momentum-swing for the Pirates by picking off a pass over the middle, resulting in an OCC possession starting at the West LA 29-yard line.
“Because we were putting pressure on him, [Wiggins] had to move around more in the pocket which made him a little less accurate,” Gonzalez said.
From there, the Pirates turned to workhorse running back J.P. Segura, who took four straight carries for 29 total yards and a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. Segura, who broke the OCC single-game rushing record last week against LA Southwest College, racked up 107 yards on 12 carries in his final showing at OCC despite leaving the game after the first half with an injury.
“We asked the o-line to establish a run game and I thought they did that in the first half,” Gonzalez said. “Unfortunately, J.P. got dinged up and he couldn't return, but that just showed the depth that we have at running back in guys like John Gaines and Jackson Treotola.”
The Coast offense built another promising drive late in the half, but were unable to break the tie after OCC kicker Leo Ogawa missed wide left from 36 yards out.
In the second half, freshman Pirate quarterback Baylor Ayres took the reins of the offense, and with three minutes left in the third quarter, connected with sophomore tight end Glenn Atkins for a 53-yard touchdown pass to give OCC a 14-7 lead.
“It was a vertical play and Glenn just slipped across the middle and was wide open,” Ayres said.
Trailing for the first time in the contest, the Wildcats were quick to respond, as Norman took a carry up the middle 69 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the drive. The freshman Wildcat led the entire state with 1,683 rushing yards this season, and carved up the Pirates run defense with 231 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries
After a botched kickoff from West LA, the Pirates took the field on their own 47-yard line to begin the fourth quarter. Coast soon faced a 4th and 2 from the Wildcats’ 45-yard line, but Ayres was able to pick up the first down on a designed run before hitting freshman wide receiver Kaleb Stamps for a 36-yard bomb on the very next play. On the goal line, Ayres would run it himself two more times, punching it in on the second try from one yard out to give OCC a 21-14 lead.
“On the fourth down I was just like, ‘Coach I can get this,’” Ayres said. “We ended up getting down to the end zone and we ran it a couple more times, which was really nice.”
Both offenses struggled to move the ball in the fourth quarter, but with a minute left, OCC faced a 4th and 3 from the Wildcats’ 35-yard line. With a chance to ice the game, the Pirates went back to the quarterback keeper, but Ayres was just one yard shy of converting, giving West LA one final chance to send the game to overtime.
With 23 seconds left in the contest, Wiggins took a deep shot to his right side only to be intercepted by OCC freshman defensive back Treyvon Lee, who clinched the season-ending win for the Pirates.
With the season coming to a close, Gonzalez and the rest of the OCC coaching staff will turn their eyes forward to next season, as the Pirates will hope to improve upon their back-to-back 3-7 campaigns in the last two years.
“Ultimately, we just got to make sure we're winning in the classroom for the rest of this semester going into spring,” Gonzalez said. “After that, we have got to make sure that we take advantage of the weight room and get ourselves ready for next season.”
Reporter Hasher Ghafoor contributed to this story.
