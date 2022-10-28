PREVIEW: Pirates look to grab first road win against Santa Ana

Following another home loss, the Orange Coast College Pirates will be on the road this week against 2-5 Santa Ana College on Saturday.
The Dons may be the Pirates’ weakest opponent yet this season. With a losing record, the Dons have put up 25.7 points per game while allowing 30.6 per game this season. The Pirates, standing at 1-6, will be looking for their first road win of the season after suffering a 38-28 loss against Glendale College on Oct. 22. The Dons having a losing record should help OCC look for their first conference win after facing the top two teams in the first two weeks of the conference schedule.
“Santa Ana is no different because their record doesn’t show the caliber of players that are on the team since they have good playmakers on both sides of the ball,” OCC head coach Bubba Gonzalez said. “We’re going to focus on our execution by cleaning up the mistakes we had against Glendale so that we can put in a complete game together this week.”
The Pirates will have to be ready for whoever is at the helm of the Don’s offense. Cesar Ayala, who was the american metro offensive player of the year in 2021, is having a disappointing season through seven games. Ayala has completed 56% of his passes for 1,284 yards, 13 passing touchdowns and 7 interceptions with a passer rating of 82.6.
“He’s a good player and every player has a down year with the struggles and slumps they go through,” Gonzalez said. “We have to make sure we put pressure on him to make him uncomfortable in the pocket”.
The Dons’ leading receiver has been Kyran Hayes, who Ayala has hooked up with for 34 receptions, 476 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. The Pirates’ defense has had trouble this season limiting opposing offenses' receivers as they’ll be set to go up against Hayes who averages 14.0 yards per reception.
“We have got to play good, sound defense in our pass coverage and get as much pressure on the quarterback as possible,” Gonzalez said.
With the Dons likely going with Ayala as the starter, OCC will be making their pick at quarterback as Gonzalez approaches the position by going week to week to eventually name a starter moments before kickoff.
Freshman quarterback Baylor Ayres had a big game last week against Glendale despite the tough loss. Ayres threw the most passing yards in a game this season from an OCC quarterback where he aired it out for 281 yards, 3 touchdown passes, 1 interception and completed 16 of his 31 pass attempts.
“Baylor played well and he’s going to be the one we look towards but if he doesn’t have a good week of practice then we’ll very easily make that change,” Gonzalez said. “It just really comes down to who’s going to be more prepared going into that game.”
Whoever will be named starter, the offense is still built around the centerpiece of J.P. Segura. The sophomore running back has had a fantastic season as he’s compiled 640 yards and three touchdowns on the ground through seven games. Despite the loss against Glendale, Segura posted a career high in rushing with 154 yards.Gonzalez will continue to rely on the ground game against the Dons this week.
“We have got to establish the running game since it’s the strength of our offense,” Gonzalez said. “I anticipate J.P. having another good game as well as our offensive line looking to clean things up in the blocking scheme so they can open up more holes for J.P..”
With Segura’s great season in cruise control, he’ll be focused on how he can help the team with his running ability.
“My main focus this week is just bringing my boys up front by starting to get into a rhythm early on in the game,” Segura said. “We need to establish that running game so I can open up the passing game for Baylor.”
Gonzalez gave out his three goals the team must execute in order to win this Saturday's game.
“We have to establish the running game, get the ball to our playmakers, and shut down their path to success,” Gonzalez said.
Sports Editor Timothy Hessen and Staff Writer Enrique Rodriguez also contributed to the reporting on this story.
